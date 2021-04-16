City of Owasso releases investigative ‘Fortney Report’ on Rodney Ray probe

Ray was suspended May 24, when an investigation was ordered into his office involving undisclosed employee ethics complaints, and he accepted a resignation agreement on June 25, according to the first article. To investigate the allegations against Ray, the city hired private attorney Guy Fortney, who produced the report.

A Tulsa County grand jury that heard from 38 witnesses and received 116 exhibits over three months returned no indictment, although evidence did show “unethical and/or questionable” actions on Ray’s part “that did not rise to the level of criminal conduct,” the same article states.

The Fortney Report reveals that Ray, who died at age 73 in July, directed the deletion of the videos to prevent residents in the community from obtaining copies of the film to exploit Kelley for political purposes and to protect the Owasso Police Department and the officers involved in the incident.

Ray claimed in the report that council politics “absolutely” had nothing to do with his decision to order the deletion of the videos, rather saying that “at some point, somebody would make that video available, that there could either be an open records request or some police officer could, against policy, make a copy and get it out.”