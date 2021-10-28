City nixes violation after giant chef's knife creates stir in upscale Tulsa neighborhood

The city isn’t going to stick it to Tim Inman, after all.

The chef and owner at Stonehorse Cafe was notified by the city earlier this week that the 14-foot-high stainless steel chef’s knife sculpture he placed in his front yard doesn’t violate the city’s zoning code and that the notice of violation he had received last month has been rescinded.

Even if the knife had been found to be in violation of the zoning code, Inman likely would have been able to keep the knife right where it is, as long as he got a permit for it.

But the fight, such as it was, is over, and now he can go back to his unspectacular life in the Terwilleger Heights neighborhood.

“I spend my money on three things: good food, good wine and artwork,” Inman said. “I live a simple life in a smaller house. I like where I live, and what I have around me is stuff that I want to see.”

The story of how the giant knife got there in the first place makes perfect sense if, like Inman, you cook for a living and the oak tree in your front yard dies.