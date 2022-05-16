City never informed homeless advocates, service providers of plan to clear homeless from the streets

A city official met with Tulsa’s largest association of homeless advocates and social service providers the day before Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed changing a city ordinance to make it easier for police to remove homeless people who are obstructing sidewalks and other public rights of way.

But the city’s representative on the A Way Home for Tulsa leadership council never mentioned what was to come the next day, according to the chairwoman of the group.

“Nothing was mentioned during our leadership council meeting, so that was a bit disheartening,” said Melanie Stewart-Goldman.

The proposed ordinance changes — which Bynum told councilors on Wednesday were requested by the Police Department — will place additional burdens on those who are homeless, Stewart-Goldman said, and will make it more difficult for organizations like A Way Home for Tulsa to assist those in need.

The consortium comprises more than 30 organizations, including social service agencies, government entities and foundations, working to end homelessness in Tulsa.

“At least for me, what it does is, we thought we were gaining so much ground with the partners that we have on the leadership council, and the fact that it was brought to the City Council without consultation, even when we had board membership from some of the players, it just makes it hard to know how to move forward with those partnerships,” Stewart-Goldman said.

“We have got outreach teams all over the city who are attempting to build relationships with folks who are living outdoors, and when things like this happen, it just makes it that much more difficult for them to trust the resources that we have to offer.”

City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said in an email that the city’s representative on the A Way Home for Tulsa board did not mention the proposed ordinance amendment at the meeting because he “thought it would be appropriate for city officials to have the opportunity to discuss the ordinance first.”

The proposed ordinance amendment clarifies a decades-old law by specifying where individuals may not obstruct public rights of way and defining what a public right of way is. It also adds additional penalties.

Under the existing ordinance, individuals convicted of violating the law are subject to a $100 fine. The proposed ordinance amendment calls for first-time violators to be fined $100 or up to five days in jail or both. A second conviction would result in a fine of no more than $200 or up to 10 days in jail or both.

The ordinance amendment would also make it unlawful for any person to “sit, kneel, incline or lie down upon any surface of any public right of way” or to be on bedding, stool or other object placed in the right of way.

Exceptions to the ordinance include those attending parades, festivals and other special events licensed or permitted by the city.

“It just adds to the burden of finding housing,” Stewart-Goldman said. “Of course, if you are living outdoors, you don’t have the means in which to live indoors, and so adding fines and legal involvement to living outdoors makes it almost impossible to get into housing.”

Although the ordinance makes no mention of homelessness, Bynum made clear in his presentation to councilors and in his remarks afterward that the ordinance is intended to address that problem.

“We are funding alternatives to sleeping on sidewalks for people, and we delayed introducing this ordinance for several years while those efforts were ramped up.

"The best way for a homeless Tulsan to get the help they need is in a shelter — not exposed to extreme weather and potential victimization by sleeping on a sidewalk,” Bynum told the Tulsa World last week. “At the same time, there has to be some consequence for ignoring the law, and that is spelled out in the ordinance.

“The citizens of Tulsa are spending millions to assist homeless Tulsans — more than at any time in our history — and should not be powerless to keep their sidewalks clear of campsites. That is the purpose of this ordinance.”

The city has spent more than $13 million to fund housing, social services and homelessness programs in the last few years, according to documents provided by the city, but that money has come from federal grants.

In addition, the city has allocated $4 million in city funding to establish an Affordable Housing Trust and hired its first housing director with dollars provided by a private foundation.

Terri White, CEO of Mental Health Association Oklahoma, praised Bynum for his efforts to address homelessness but said criminalizing homelessness is not the answer. She noted that A Way Home for Tulsa recently created a strategic plan with the city’s input that recommends using evidence-based practices to end homelessness.

“If we move forward with the proposal to criminalize homelessness, it will cost taxpayers significantly more money to arrest and jail people than to simply fund the solutions in the Tulsa strategic plan in the end,” White said. “And we won’t have enough money to do both, nor should we ask that of taxpayers.

“If enacted, this policy of criminalizing homelessness will force Tulsa taxpayers to pay a lot of money for horrible results potentially into perpetuity.”

Not every business owner in town is aware of the proposed ordinance amendment yet, but Ken Klein, for one, said he supports the city’s efforts to address the homelessness problem. Klein has owned a shopping center on 71st Street between Lewis Avenue and Riverside Drive since the mid-1980s.

He said the homeless problem has gotten so bad that he’s had to hire private security to monitor the property and has employees come in early to make sure everything is OK.

“We don’t have a crime problem,” he said. “But we just have a vagrant and homeless and mental illness problem.”

Tulsa police have been a great help, Klein said, but they need more tools to work with.

“We are half a mile from the river, so we deal with the encampments down there,” he said, “so anything that can be done to take care of these people so that they don’t feel like they have to come and hang out on private property.

“If I didn’t have security, I would have people hanging out on the stairs, loitering when they have no business with any of the businesses or tenants in the center, and it just sort of becomes their campground.”

The City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposed ordinance at its Wednesday morning committee meeting.

The Tulsa Police Department did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

City Council Chairwoman Lori Decter Wright said Police Department officials will be at Wednesday’s meeting and that later in the month the council will hear from Housing Solutions, the lead agency with A Way Home for Tulsa.

“Councilors also need time to hear feedback, questions, and concerns from constituents about what has been proposed,” Wright said. “It’s essential that we gain a 360 degree community perspective before we will be ready to fully consider and take possible action on the proposed ordinance.”

