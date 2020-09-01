City moves closer to establishing a new south Tulsa park

America said after the meeting that she expects that process to take at least a few months.

The city plans to get the public’s input regarding what they would like to see in the park, but America said she’s committed to keeping as many of the trees as possible.

“We’ll have a lot of discussion around how we want to develop that park best, but it definitely has great potential for some additional trails,” she said. “There is a little pond back there, and there are tons of trees, so there are going to be a lot of opportunities.”

The park will not only serve as a great neighborhood asset, America said, but will draw visitors from other parts of town.

A key element — and huge benefit — of the Chapman Foundation donation is that it provides the city with a way to unlock public property that had previously been land-locked.

“It gives you access a couple ways without going in through private property,” America said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked the Chapman Foundation, saying the new park would provide the opportunity to secure long-term green space in the area.

“We look forward to engaging the residents in this area in the coming months to formally finalize plans,” Bynum said.