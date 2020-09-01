City moves closer to establishing a new south Tulsa park

South Tulsa could soon be getting a large new public park.
The city’s Park and Recreation Board approved a resolution Tuesday supporting the Mary K. Chapman Foundation's donation of nearly 30 acres of undeveloped land behind the Lowe’s store near 71st Street and U.S. 169.
The donated land will be combined with 26.80 acres of adjacent city property to create a nearly 57-acre park.
The donation now goes to the City Council and Mayor’s Office for their approval.
The park would be in City Council District 7, which Parks Director Anna America represented as a councilor before becoming parks director.
“There are very few public parks in that southeast part of the city, and it’s also got, out of all the council districts, the lowest urban canopy, in terms of the number of trees,” America told park board members at their monthly meeting.
There are also many apartment complexes near the proposed park site, she said.
“I think it is one of the few areas of town where I would say we definitely need more and better park space,” America said.
The proposed donation calls for the Chapman Foundation to donate the land to Land Legacy, a nonprofit land trust, which would then donate the land to the city.
America said after the meeting that she expects that process to take at least a few months.
The city plans to get the public’s input regarding what they would like to see in the park, but America said she’s committed to keeping as many of the trees as possible.
“We’ll have a lot of discussion around how we want to develop that park best, but it definitely has great potential for some additional trails,” she said. “There is a little pond back there, and there are tons of trees, so there are going to be a lot of opportunities.”
The park will not only serve as a great neighborhood asset, America said, but will draw visitors from other parts of town.
A key element — and huge benefit — of the Chapman Foundation donation is that it provides the city with a way to unlock public property that had previously been land-locked.
“It gives you access a couple ways without going in through private property,” America said.
Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked the Chapman Foundation, saying the new park would provide the opportunity to secure long-term green space in the area.
“We look forward to engaging the residents in this area in the coming months to formally finalize plans,” Bynum said.
Andie Doyle, co-trustee of the Chapman Foundation, said in an email that the organization was pleased to be partnering with the city and Land Legacy.
"The stewardship of this land as a potential park asset is important to the foundation trustees, and Land Legacy and the city of Tulsa are both poised with the expertise and experience to make that happen,” Doyle said.
Michael Patton, executive director of Land Legacy, said the organization has worked with the Chapman Foundation for years. The foundation, for example, joined forces with Land Legacy and others to create Chapman Green downtown.
"We're glad to be involved," Patton said. "We have been working with the Chapman people for 15 years. They have been donating money and land to Land Legacy for a long time."
