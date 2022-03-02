City looking for dedicated funding source for parks

The city is looking for a dedicated funding source to maintain its parks.

The process of finding that source, city officials stressed Wednesday, is in the early stages.

Parks and Recreation Director Anna America said Wednesday that she plans to hold a meeting with a small group of city councilors and other city officials next week to begin exploring options.

“Everybody, I think, has focused for years and recognized for years that we are underfunding particularly maintenance on our parks as well programming,” America said during a City Council committee meeting.

The city has 133 parks.

America told councilors that the city’s parks system is underfunded by $5 million to $6 million a year, compared to comparable-size cities and comparable-size park systems.

That has left the Parks Department short approximately 90 positions. America noted, for example, that the department has just one crew picking up trash at the city’s 400-plus parks.

Thanks to assistance provided by the mayor, City Council and private partners, the Parks Department has begun to “claw back” on the damage to parks facilities caused by years of underfunding, America said.

But much work remains.

“We have torn down half of our rec centers and ripped out more than half of the swimming pools we used to have,” America said. “This is not how it’s supposed to work. You are not supposed to build buildings and then 30 years later have to tear them down.

“It wasn’t that these were all such inferior buildings; it’s that we built stuff and we didn’t take care of it.”

Councilor Jeannie Cue has been leading the effort to identify a permanent funding source for parks. She and America ruled out a tax increase Wednesday but said they would be open to considering a fee on car rentals or other sources that would be paid by visitors to the city.

“We just need to be sure when we build these things we can maintain them,” Cue said.

