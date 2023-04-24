Dave Schoneweis didn’t know much about the proposed $772 million Improve Our Tulsa extension when he walked into the Union High School Grand Hall and Atrium on Monday.

So he was exactly where he needed to be: For two hours Monday night, city leaders and city staff met with the public there to answer questions about the capital improvement package.

It was the first of three town hall meetings planned before the proposal goes to voters on Aug. 8.

“I didn’t really know what these (meetings) were going to be like, but I saw it advertised and thought I would come out and see what it’s all about,” Schoneweis said.

If approved, the four-year extension to the 2019 Improve Our Tulsa 2 package would be paid for through the sale of bonds backed by sales and property taxes and, because it would replace retiring ones, it would not result in a tax increase.

The proposal is broken down into four main categories: Streets and Transportation, $279.8 million; City Facilities, $249.4 million; Capital Equipment, $152.8 million; and Housing and Neighborhoods, $90 million.

Among the largest proposed projects are renovations to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, at $79.7 million, and a new public safety center, at $47.5 million.

The package would also provide $31.9 million for the city’s park system and $25.7 for the Tulsa Zoo.

During a brief presentation on the proposal, Mayor G.T. Bynum said the $772 million represents just a small portion of the $2.4 billion in capital improvement needs identified by department heads and operators of city-owned facilities.

“There is very little fluff in that $2.4 billion number,” Bynum said. “These are basic infrastructure needs.”

The proposal also calls for a funding first in Tulsa — $75 million in city funding dedicated for housing. Coupled with existing city housing-related funding, the new Tulsa Housing Initiative would have more than $104 million dedicated to increasing Tulsa’s housing stock.

The city’s Improve Our Tulsa packages focus on rehabilitating the city’s streets, facilities and other infrastructure. The city’s Vision packages, by contrast, focus on major quality-of-life projects such as the reconstruction of the Gilcrease Museum or the construction of the BOK Center.

City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, who represents the district in which Monday night’s meeting took place, said that is an important distinction to remember.

“I want people to know that we have to invest in ourselves and take care of our facilities beyond just streets and bridges,” Wright said. “I think you heard the mayor say we have been prioritizing those and now we have kind of a backlog of those projects, so we have got to balance that out with equipment, fire, police, 911, those kinds of other supports that are crucial to running our city.”

The first Improve Our Tulsa package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013, followed by the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal in 2019.

Improve Our Tulsa 3, if approved, would begin no later than January 2026.

The next Improve Our Tulsa 3 town hall meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa Schusterman Center, 4502 E. 41st St.

For more information on the IOT 3 proposal or to provide feedback, go online to improveourtulsa.com.

As for Schoneweis, one number on the proposed list of projects jumped out to him — $93.8 million for inflation adjustments for previously approved IOT projects.

“To see it put into a number for the cost of these projects is just eye-popping,” he said.