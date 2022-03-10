City identifies two finalists to design, construct Route 66 mixed-use project

Hund Capital and Sharp Boulder Enterprises LLC have been selected as the finalists to design and build a mixed-use Route 66 development at the intersection of Southwest Boulevard and Riverside Drive, the city said Thursday.

Hund Capital is a real estate development company founded by Cody Brandt. His development work in Tulsa has been primarily in the Pearl District.

Sharp Boulder Enterprises was founded by David Sharp, a long-time local developer. The company has also invested $16 million in properties in the River Parks and Riverview area.

Not named as finalists were Ross Group Development and Continental Overseas LLC.

“I think I can speak for the evaluation committee in saying that we were very impressed with all four of the proposals. I couldn’t be happier with the response and the brilliant ideas for the site,” said Jack Blair, the city’s chief operating officer.

“There are a lot of site-specific and financial details to work through, but there was unanimous agreement that we want to hear more about two proposals.”

Blair said the follow-up interviews will be held later this month, but he provided no details as to when the selection committee will make its final decision.

“There is a lot of work to do before a recommendation is presented to the mayor and contract terms negotiated,” Blair said.

The specifics of the proposals are unknown because the request for proposals and city ordinances place tight restrictions on what the city and developers can disclose regarding proposals before a contract is completed.

“Finalists and Apparent Awardees are restricted from making public statements or press releases about their selection as finalists or the apparent award,” the RFP states. “For violation of this restriction, the City reserves the right to reject the submittal of the offending respondent.”

City Councilor Jeannie Cue, who sits on the selection committee, said she would like to see the public engaged in the process.

“This involves city funding, so it needs public input,” Cue said.

City Councilor and selection committee member Kara Joy McKee said Tulsans deserve to know what proposals the city is considering but that she is not permitted to share any information. McKee represents the district in which the proposed development would be built.

“My understanding is that I am legally bound or advised to not divulge any information about the two finalists that we decided to interview so far until we are further along in this process,” McKee said.

She added that there is also a practical reason for not providing details at this point.

“There is so much room for the proposals to change between now and after the interview process that I am hesitant to get anybody excited or concerned about aspects of the original proposals,” McKee said.

What remains unclear is whether Ross Group and Continental Overseas are still in consideration. McKee and Cue each indicated that that is a possibility.

“We are just looking at proposals, and we might leave the door open to get the best person and the best project,” Cue said. “So we can’t make any direct decision until we get all of the information.”

Construction of a major Route 66 attraction at the intersection of Southwest Boulevard and Riverside Drive was part of the 2005 Vision Tulsa Route 66 master plan.

In 2013, the city issued its first request for proposals for a mixed-use commercial development and Route 66 interpretive center. The project was to be built at the intersection, on two acres of city-owned land across the street from the Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza.

The site is near "Cry Baby Hill," a notorious spot during the Tulsa Tough bike races near 13th Street and Riverside Drive.

The Route 66 Alliance was the sole respondent to the RFP then, but the nonprofit’s proposed Route 66 Experience never got off the ground because of a lack of funding.

The city’s request for proposals requires that the proposed development include a Route 66 Interpretive Center, on-site parking, and restaurant and retail uses.

The architecture of the project should include “unique features that represent an iconic-style destination rather than a replica of branded projects and should be compatible with views of the river and skyline,” according to the RFP.

Development features suggested — but not required — by the city include a hotel and residential and office space.

The developer selected to do the project will sign a long-term lease for the property and will have access to $5 million in city funding.

Representatives of the Tulsa Planning Office and of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity are also on the selection committee.

