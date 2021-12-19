City has spent $2 million recovering from ransomware attack, city officials say

Eight months and $2 million in repairs and upgrades later, the city’s computer system is back up and running at full speed, city officials said.
A ransomware attack in late April damaged about 40% of the city’s 471 servers and about 20% of the city’s 5,000 desktop and laptop computers.
Michael Dellinger, the city’s chief information officer, said the $2 million was spent on one-time expenses such as software and licensing.
“We did some upgrades, made sure that everything was on the latest version,” Dellinger said. “It is not often that you upgrade versions, but we decided to go ahead and upgrade a lot of things during this process.”
Going forward, the city will spend about $300,000 a year more on cloud services, maintenance and other expenses related to operating the upgraded computer system, Dellinger said.
“While $2 million is not change, it is nothing compared to a potential ransom that would be asked for,” Dellinger said, adding that paying a ransom is no guarantee a computer system will be turned back over undamaged.
Tulsans now have complete internet access to all city services. The only computer systems that remain down are internal development and testing systems.
“Development is basically when we are creating new features or functions for the public or even our internal users,” Dellinger said. “We will actually do that within the development systems so it doesn’t affect production.”
Some of the city’s tech troubles have been out of its control. The third-party time-keeping program it uses was recently hacked, leaving employees to record their hours manually.
The Tulsa World reported in July that the hackers behind the ransomware attack were likely associated with a group known as Conti, according to cybersecurity experts.
The city declined to comment on the report.
The FBI’s Cyber Division issued an advisory in May warning of Conti’s reach in the United States.
At the time, the FBI had identified at least 16 Conti ransomware attacks targeting health care and first-responder networks within the last year, including law enforcement and municipalities, according to the advisory.