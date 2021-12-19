City has spent $2 million recovering from ransomware attack, city officials say

Eight months and $2 million in repairs and upgrades later, the city’s computer system is back up and running at full speed, city officials said.

A ransomware attack in late April damaged about 40% of the city’s 471 servers and about 20% of the city’s 5,000 desktop and laptop computers.

Michael Dellinger, the city’s chief information officer, said the $2 million was spent on one-time expenses such as software and licensing.

“We did some upgrades, made sure that everything was on the latest version,” Dellinger said. “It is not often that you upgrade versions, but we decided to go ahead and upgrade a lot of things during this process.”

Going forward, the city will spend about $300,000 a year more on cloud services, maintenance and other expenses related to operating the upgraded computer system, Dellinger said.

“While $2 million is not change, it is nothing compared to a potential ransom that would be asked for,” Dellinger said, adding that paying a ransom is no guarantee a computer system will be turned back over undamaged.