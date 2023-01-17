City has new 15-year deal with waste-to-energy plant for trash disposal

Waste-to-energy advantages

Here is a list of advantages of work done at the waste-to-energy facility at 2122 S. Yukon Ave. since 1986, according to the city.

• 9.5 million tons of waste diverted from landfills

• Nearly 50 billion pounds of steam produced for commercial customers

• Production of more than 130,000 MWh of renewable electricity

• 200,000 tons of metal recovered and recycled that otherwise would have been lost to a landfill, equivalent to more than two Golden Gate Bridges

• Greenhouse Gas emissions reduced by 8.6 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, which is equal to taking 1.7 million cars off the road