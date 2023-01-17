 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City has new 15-year deal with waste-to-energy plant for trash disposal

  • Updated
A trash truck drops off waste while heavy equipment scoops it up at Covanta's waste-to-energy plant in west Tulsa.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

The authority that oversees Tulsa’s trash services has entered into an agreement with the Covanta waste-to-energy plant to continue providing refuse disposal services for the next 15 years.

The Tulsa Authority for the Recovery of Energy’s previous 10-year agreement with Covanta expired July 1 but was extended until a new agreement was reached in December.

The latest agreement, which includes an optional five-year renewal, will pay the company approximately twice as much per ton to turn Tulsa’s waste into energy.

In the final year of the old agreement, the city paid $13.36 per ton, including a $1.25 per-ton fee to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. Under the new agreement, the city will pay $26.87 per ton, which includes the $1.25 per ton fee to the DEQ.

The per-ton rate the city pays Covanta will be subject to annual adjustment to reflect changes in the Consumer Price Index.

Maureen Turner, the city’s manager of refuse and recycling services, said the new per-ton rate is more in line with today’s costs.

In addition to waste disposal, Turner said, the city’s refuse fee also helps cover the cost of bulky waste pickup, operations at the city’s green waste facility, and addressing illegal dumping.

Turner said the TARE board assesses its fees and costs regularly and makes adjustments as necessary. Tulsa residents saw their refuse charges increase by 20% in October. It was the first increase in 10 years.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the long-term agreement ensures that Tulsans’ trash is going “to something more than just a landfill.”

“I’m thankful for the team at Covanta and the TARE board for finding a solution that meets both the city’s needs and the growing needs of our partner companies as we work to meet our sustainability goals,” Bynum said in a press release.

In a Facebook post, Bynum said that with the new agreement, 95% of the city's household waste will be either recycled or converted to electricity.

Dorinda Alexander, chairwoman of the TARE board, said Covanta’s companies are always looking for ways to achieve their sustainability goals.

“So having a green waste solution like this in Tulsa puts us in a great position to attract new businesses,” Alexander said.

Covanta is the only waste-to-energy plant in the surrounding eight-state-area, according to the city.

Covanta Vice President of Business Development Joey Neuhoff said the company was proud to partner with the city in prioritizing sustainability through innovative waste and energy solutions.

“Tulsa has been bold in its efforts to offer environmentally conscious solutions to all its citizens, and we are pleased to continue to work with the community for years to come,” Neuhoff said.

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Waste-to-energy advantages

Here is a list of advantages of work done at the waste-to-energy facility at 2122 S. Yukon Ave. since 1986, according to the city.

• 9.5 million tons of waste diverted from landfills

• Nearly 50 billion pounds of steam produced for commercial customers

• Production of more than 130,000 MWh of renewable electricity

• 200,000 tons of metal recovered and recycled that otherwise would have been lost to a landfill, equivalent to more than two Golden Gate Bridges

• Greenhouse Gas emissions reduced by 8.6 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, which is equal to taking 1.7 million cars off the road

