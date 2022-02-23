City has limited authority over where 5G poles are installed, officials say

“The sad thing is, if this is (an) easement, fine. If they have to bury something and they put it back the way they found it, fine,” Rudzienski said. “But when they add something like this and we have no say-so in the matter and we have been maintaining it with our lawn crew for all these years, I don’t feel like I want to pay to have my lawn guy cut it anymore if we don’t have a say in what goes on in here.”

Lori Morris lives about a mile from Walnut Creek but said she attended the press conference because she’s afraid the poles could pop up in her neighborhood.

“They are obtrusive, and they will definitely affect property values,” Morris said. “And there was no notice given to residents here, and I think that that is not the way it should be done.”

Councilor Jeannie Cue has been working with residents to get their questions answered. Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, she said her primary concern is that the city protects residents’ property rights.

“I had a concern when the resident notified me that she didn’t know who was even on her property,” Cue said. “They didn’t have any credentials or cards.”