City has limited authority over where 5G poles are installed, officials say

The city is reviewing all permit requests to install 5G cell poles in response to an increasingly loud chorus of voices demanding an explanation of the process and questioning why residents were never told the poles were going up.
“We are reviewing all pole installation permit requests for compliance with federal, state, and local requirements,” the city said in a statement issued Tuesday.
The grassroots effort to get answers began a few weeks ago after concerns were raised that the poles — and the small cell technology they support — could create health risks and decrease property values.
“These are as ugly as sin,” said Shelli Landon, who, with her husband, the Rev. Barry Landon, organized a press conference Tuesday to draw attention to the issue. “Somebody got one put right in front of their picture window. How would you like that, trying to sell your property next time around?”
The press conference was held in front of an unwired 5G pole installed in the right of way next to a home in the Walnut Creek neighborhood, between Harvard and Lewis avenues and 71st and 81st streets in south Tulsa. Ken Rudzienski and his partner, Carlton Robinson, have owned the property since 1995.
Rudzienski said he was never notified that the pole was going to be installed.
“The sad thing is, if this is (an) easement, fine. If they have to bury something and they put it back the way they found it, fine,” Rudzienski said. “But when they add something like this and we have no say-so in the matter and we have been maintaining it with our lawn crew for all these years, I don’t feel like I want to pay to have my lawn guy cut it anymore if we don’t have a say in what goes on in here.”
Lori Morris lives about a mile from Walnut Creek but said she attended the press conference because she’s afraid the poles could pop up in her neighborhood.
“They are obtrusive, and they will definitely affect property values,” Morris said. “And there was no notice given to residents here, and I think that that is not the way it should be done.”
Councilor Jeannie Cue has been working with residents to get their questions answered. Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, she said her primary concern is that the city protects residents’ property rights.
“I had a concern when the resident notified me that she didn’t know who was even on her property,” Cue said. “They didn’t have any credentials or cards.”
5G is the next latest generation of mobile technology. It not only provides much faster internet service but has the capacity to handle many more devices at the same time.
The city has permitted 350 5G, or small cell, device locations, the first of which was installed in 2017, city spokesman Carson Colvin said in an email. Another 25 permits are pending review. Where existing utility poles do not exist, new poles typically are installed.
The companies that have applied for permits to install poles are AT&T, Verizon, Mobilitie and U.S. Cellular.
The Tulsa World called one of the internet providers but did not receive a response before press time.
Colvin said the city cannot say how many installations have been completed because the process has multiple steps, but he estimated that approximately 200 poles are in various stages of construction.
How many small cell poles will ultimately be installed in the city also is unknown.
“The poles are part of a private company's business plan,” Colvin said. “Basically, it is a business decision of how many and where” the poles are placed within rights of way.
City officials say their ability to regulate small cell wireless technology, including pole installation in public rights of way, is “tightly constrained” by FCC regulations and state law.
The Oklahoma Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act states in part that “a wireless provider shall have the right, as a permitted use not subject to zoning review or approval, to collocate small wireless facilities and install, maintain, modify, operate and replace utility poles along, across, upon and under the right-of-way.”
Shelli Landon, who said she is a cancer survivor, is worried about the potential health implications of having a small cell pole close to her home.
“So you think I am going to sit across from one of these poles 100 feet away, and I have a paid-off house?” Landon asked.
According to the American Cancer Society, there is no strong evidence that radiofrequency waves from cellphone towers cause cancer.
“However, this does not mean that the RF waves from cell phone towers have been proven to be absolutely safe,” the organization’s website states. “Most expert organizations agree that more research is needed to help clarify this, especially for any possible long-term effects.”
Neither the potential loss of property value nor potential health factors can be considered when the city applies “the rules the State Legislature has adopted for small cell facilities,” Colvin said.
Tulsans who believe a small cell pole is not located appropriately in the public right of way, as allowed by state law, should call 311.