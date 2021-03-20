City has allocated nearly all $54.6 million in coronavirus relief funds it received

In an effort to ensure that Tulsa’s economy is poised to rebound once the pandemic ends, the city has poured millions of its federal dollars into economic development programs.

Those include $3.2 million for Retrain Tulsa, $1.25 million for 36 Degrees North at City Hall, and $675,000 in grants to small businesses to expand their operations through outdoor seating and other safe options for customers.

Another $6.5 million is being used to fund grants to local nonprofits assisting those negatively affected by the pandemic. That program, too, is focused on helping sustain and increase the local economy.

So far, the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funding has come from four sources: the state’s CARES Act allocation ($30.9 million); the county’s CARES Act allocation ($1.5 million); the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ($10.2 million); and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program ($12 million).

Tulsa and other municipalities that received state coronavirus relief funds were permitted to use the money to reimburse themselves for public safety payroll.

So Tulsa did just that. All $30.9 million from the state went to cover police and fire department payroll from March through May last year.