City hard pressed to find single citation issued during first mask mandate

Municipal Court does not tag its trespassing cases based on what prompted police to the scene, so it has no way to know how many COVID-19 cases have been adjudicated.

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said he was unable to look up how many citations police issued for violations of the city’s first mask mandate because of the ransomware attack that hit the city in April.

But the number is likely tiny. When asked how many calls the Police Department received from businesses reporting mask mandate violators, Meulenberg again said it’s impossible to know because of the ransomware attack.

“Anecdotally, I don't recall many if we had any at all,” Meulenberg wrote in an email.

The city’s Working in Neighborhoods department, meanwhile, played no direct role in enforcement, according to the city. WIN was added as an enforcement arm in November — nearly halfway through the mask mandate that was in effect from mid-July 2020 through April.

Tulsa Health Department, which also joined the enforcement effort in November, did the vast majority of enforcement of the mask mandate, though it issued no citations and just a handful of warnings.