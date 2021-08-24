City hard pressed to find single citation issued during first mask mandate

In the last week, Mayor G.T. Bynum and the City Council have effectively told business owners that a mask mandate is not necessarily needed to ensure that customers wear masks inside their premises.
If a person won't wear a mask or leave, the business staff can simply call the police, who would come out and cite the unwilling party through the city’s trespassing ordinance.
The city even made up signs businesses could put up on their doors to make sure customers get the message.
“If somebody refuses to comply with your request for how your property or your business is regulated, we will back you up at the city of Tulsa utilizing that trespassing ordinance,” Bynum said last week. “This already exists. It’s in effect.”
The City Council did its part Monday, offering a nonbinding resolution as an option to the mask mandate that will be considered Wednesday.
The proposed resolution — also to be discussed by councilors Wednesday — would include language that reminds Tulsans that people who refuse to wear masks inside businesses when required to do so by the proprietor can be prosecuted under the city’s trespassing ordinance.
It sounds like a simple, straightforward process, but recent history paints a more complicated picture. It’s unclear, for example, whether even one citation was issued by police during the 9½ months the city’s last mask mandate was in place.
Municipal Court does not tag its trespassing cases based on what prompted police to the scene, so it has no way to know how many COVID-19 cases have been adjudicated.
Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said he was unable to look up how many citations police issued for violations of the city’s first mask mandate because of the ransomware attack that hit the city in April.
But the number is likely tiny. When asked how many calls the Police Department received from businesses reporting mask mandate violators, Meulenberg again said it’s impossible to know because of the ransomware attack.
“Anecdotally, I don't recall many if we had any at all,” Meulenberg wrote in an email.
The city’s Working in Neighborhoods department, meanwhile, played no direct role in enforcement, according to the city. WIN was added as an enforcement arm in November — nearly halfway through the mask mandate that was in effect from mid-July 2020 through April.
Tulsa Health Department, which also joined the enforcement effort in November, did the vast majority of enforcement of the mask mandate, though it issued no citations and just a handful of warnings.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, THD has completed follow-ups to 506 complaints from non-food establishments and 2,071 complaints at food establishments, according to THD.
“A warning was issued when we had already visited with the establishment and provided education to the owner, operator, manager or staff,” said THD spokeswoman Leanne Stephens. “Upon receiving subsequent complaints for the same violation, a warning may be issued upon a follow-up visit by our inspectors if the complaints are found to be valid.
“The warning was provided in writing to the establishment and maintained in our records.”
Stephens said the COVID-19 complaints THD has received touch on a number of issues, including hand hygiene and social distancing, but that “the vast majority of complaints received were related to masks.”
“Regardless of the nature of the complaint, the agency remained primarily focused on education to ensure that managers, owners and operators of places of public accommodation understood how to keep staff, customers and visitors safe and in compliance with local ordinance,” Stephens said.
Neither Tulsa Health Department nor WIN would be involved in enforcing the City Council’s proposed ordinance and resolution, leaving TPD the sole enforcement mechanism.
Meulenberg declined to comment on whether the Police Department has enough personnel to enforce a mask ordinance or mask resolution.
“I would need a lot more information about the proposed ordinance before I can make an official statement on this question,” Meulenberg said. “As it will be brought up again in a Council meeting, I'll defer until I can see what their final plan looks like.”
Councilor Lori Decter Wright, one of the councilors pushing for a mask mandate or resolution, said the enforcement mechanism being proposed this time around is the same one included in the initial mask mandate.
“The enforcement we passed on July 16, 2020, was very effective in lowering the rate of COVID transmissions in the first three months we had it in place,” Wright said. “... The majority of Tulsans want to help our community stay safe and healthy. They want to keep businesses and schools open.
“And we must work together to protect the most vulnerable among us —our children and immunocompromised neighbors — especially given the delta variant circulating in our community.”
Bynum said last week he would have no further comment on the City Council’s proposed mask mandate until after Wednesday’s council meeting.
“There is a deliberative process under way, and in my experience those are best conducted directly rather than through the media,” Bynum said.