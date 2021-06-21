City grant will allow Tulsa Day Center to reimburse landlords for people who can't pay rent

The Tulsa Day Center will receive the first grant from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the city of Tulsa and Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity announced Monday.
The Day Center will use the money to start a Landlord Guarantee Fund.
That fund will be used for tenants participating in the Rapid Rehousing Program, which works with Tulsa landlords to move people and families from homelessness into permanent, safe, affordable housing.
Through the Landlord Guarantee Fund, the Day Center will guarantee to reimburse landlords up to $3,000 or three months’ rent if tenants fail to pay rent or utilities, whichever is exhausted first on a per-tenant basis.
"The Tulsa Day Center’s Landlord Guarantee Fund is the first program of its kind in Tulsa," Kristin Maun, housing coordinator in the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, said in a statement.
"It exemplifies the innovative approach that the City of Tulsa has taken to working collaboratively with landlords and community partners in finding solutions to our affordable housing crisis through our Affordable Housing Strategy."
The Landlord Guarantee Fund will only be available to landlords and property managers participating in the city of Tulsa’s Gold Star Landlord Program, a free and voluntary program that provides rewards and incentives to landlords and property managers who engage in the best rental practices.
Currently, 12 landlords and property managers with more than 400 residential rental properties participate in the program. Other incentives that landlords receive include prioritized processing of applications to the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
"The Tulsa Day Center is grateful and excited to partner with the City of Tulsa, TAEO and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to launch the Landlord Guarantee Fund," Mack Haltom, executive director of the Day Center, said in a statement.
"The Landlord Guarantee Fund will enhance our current work with our Rapid Rehousing Program and the relationships we have with many Tulsa landlords already. The Landlord Guarantee Fund will give us a much-needed resource and opportunity to negotiate with landlords to assist housing low-income individuals & families experiencing homelessness who may have barriers like justice related issues or evictions.
"The incentives will certainly further our mission and vision as well as the City of Tulsa’s Affordable Housing Strategy."