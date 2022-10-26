City goes back to Oaklawn Cemetery in search of 1921 Race Massacre victims' graves

The search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre resumed Wednesday with the start of a second excavation of Oaklawn Cemetery.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said another excavation at the cemetery was suggested by the team of archaeologists, forensic anthropologists and DNA experts who participated in the initial excavation last year.

“A great deal of material and information was collected from that,” Bynum told a press conference at City Hall. “And then, based on that, our team of researchers came back to the city earlier this year and made a recommendation that we do a second excavation expanding the original area that had been investigated, and that is what we will begin today.”

Researchers said they hope to gather more DNA samples from the 19 sets of remains exhumed — and later re-interred — from the southwest section of the city-owned cemetery last year. The expanded excavation area would extend to the south and west of the original excavation area.

State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said the excavation area is being extended to determine “whether or not some of the patterns that we were seeing with the initial excavation last year will persist, or if we can get additional information.”

The original excavation site was a Black potter’s field where, according to newspaper accounts and funeral home records, 18 Race Massacre victims were buried.

“We are looking for still 18 individuals without headstones that are adult males buried in plain caskets,” said forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield.

Only two samples from the burials exhumed last year contained enough DNA for sequencing. Officials said Wednesday they hope to complete genealogy profiles from those samples in the near future.

Bynum said he was grateful to the team of scientists working on the project and for Tulsans’ support for making sure the murder victims’ remains are provided to their families.

“That connecting part is going to take years,” Bynum said. “This is a long-term commitment from the city of Tulsa. This is not something where we ever expected that we would go out and in a couple of months, or even a year or two, we would have everything figured out and it would be done.

“So long as I am mayor, this will be a top priority where we will continue to follow the recommendations of the professional experts who know best how to find these victims.”

The excavation work is being overseen by the Oklahoma State Archeological Survey and a private firm, Stantec, which was previously known as Cardno.

The city has contracted with Utah-based Intermountain Forensic to analyze the genetic material.

Bynum announced in late 2018 his intent to re-examine whether mass graves from the massacre exist.

Death certificates were issued for 37 people — 25 black, 12 white — killed in the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921, but reports from the very first indicated that the toll was actually higher and perhaps much higher.

Featured video: