City facing workforce crunch with applicants for nonsworn jobs 'looking at the dollars'

Like many employers in these strange and unpredictable times, the city of Tulsa is having trouble hiring help.
At Wednesday’s annual City Council/mayor retreat, the discussion focused on nonsworn employees, with department head after department head standing up to share their staffing woes.
“The kids today that we are bringing in are looking at the dollars, and it’s not about pension,” Mark Hogan, director of asset management, said of applicants for mechanic positions. “… It’s all about, ‘Hey, I can come to work for you for $18.65 an hour to start, and Ford wants to pay me $27.’
“It is the same with all of my jobs: I can’t get anybody to believe in what brought me here, which is to retire.”
City Personnel Director Erica Felix-Warwick said the city is advertising for approximately 300 jobs.
Many of those unfilled positions are in the city’s Water and Sewer Department, which has 106 vacancies, 80 of which are labor and trade positions.
The starting pay for those entry-level labor and trade jobs is $14.78 an hour.
“These are the guys actually out in the field in the ditches,” said Water and Sewer Department Director Clayton Edwards.
The problem doesn’t go away higher up on the pay scale.
“At $18 an hour, we can’t really hire anybody, and these are experienced personnel,” Edwards said.
Three major factors are contributing to the workforce and retention problems, according to a presentation from Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr: retirements, the need to fill newly created positions and employees leaving for comparable jobs in the private sector.
The city this year implemented two programs to boost hirings and to retain employees — one-time 4% retention bonuses and signing bonuses for new employees.
Felix-Warwick said the city has issued 56 signing bonuses, not including those paid to the most recent class of police cadets.
“The big driver is in the salaries,” Carr said. “If we don’t focus on those and get those numbers closer to the market rates, anything we do is not going to be enough.”
City Engineer Paul Zachary said the city’s approach to hiring and retaining employees needs to be multi-faceted, especially when it comes to mid-level positions and other workers with private-sector experience.
Part of that strategy should include a return to the days when city employees who had obtained additional education or reached other benchmarks could count on a pay increase, Zachary said.
“They could see a map forward to see their growth forward,” Zachary said. “Right now, they come on, and it’s like, unless a position opens up, you’re not going on.”
City leaders didn’t leave Wednesday’s retreat with any definitive solutions to the workforce crunch, but they did get a better understanding of just how much it would cost to provide even minimal pay increases.
The city would need to spend approximately $7.5 million a year to increase the minimum hourly wage for all nonsworn, nonmanagement employees to $15.
The figure includes corresponding increases for higher-paid employees.
“You don’t want somebody that has been in their job for 10 years getting passed in pay by a new employee,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Bynum said that although the work of nonsworn employees seldom draws the same kind of attention paid to the work of firefighters and police, their contributions to the city are vital.
“My great concern is we have vacancies in positions that we cannot fill at our current level of compensation,” Bynum said. “And these are positions you don’t think of as being associated with public safety until there is a snowstorm and the streets need to get cleared and we don’t have enough people.
“Or we have a polar vortex like we did last year, and all of a sudden we’re down over 100 waterline workers.”