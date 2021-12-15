City facing workforce crunch with applicants for nonsworn jobs 'looking at the dollars'

“They could see a map forward to see their growth forward,” Zachary said. “Right now, they come on, and it’s like, unless a position opens up, you’re not going on.”

City leaders didn’t leave Wednesday’s retreat with any definitive solutions to the workforce crunch, but they did get a better understanding of just how much it would cost to provide even minimal pay increases.

The city would need to spend approximately $7.5 million a year to increase the minimum hourly wage for all nonsworn, nonmanagement employees to $15.

The figure includes corresponding increases for higher-paid employees.

“You don’t want somebody that has been in their job for 10 years getting passed in pay by a new employee,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Bynum said that although the work of nonsworn employees seldom draws the same kind of attention paid to the work of firefighters and police, their contributions to the city are vital.