City extends deadline for downtown Evans-Fintube development proposals

The city has extended the deadline for development proposals for a former ironworks site just north of downtown in the Greenwood District.

Following a review of initial proposals from three developers who are involved in the Evans-Fintube site redevelopment process, the city of Tulsa and the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity are extending the deadline from Dec. 2 to mid-December.

The third and final community meeting before developer selection will now be announced in mid-December to give the city and TAEO more time to ensure that developer plans meet the standards outlined in the Request for Proposals.

“Throughout this process, we have been committed to managing a process that ensures we receive multiple proposals that present viable development concepts which align with the stated community and development goals,” TAEO Executive Director Kian Kamas said.