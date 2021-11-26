City extends deadline for downtown Evans-Fintube development proposals

The city has extended the deadline for development proposals for a former ironworks site just north of downtown in the Greenwood District.
Following a review of initial proposals from three developers who are involved in the Evans-Fintube site redevelopment process, the city of Tulsa and the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity are extending the deadline from Dec. 2 to mid-December.
The third and final community meeting before developer selection will now be announced in mid-December to give the city and TAEO more time to ensure that developer plans meet the standards outlined in the Request for Proposals.
“Throughout this process, we have been committed to managing a process that ensures we receive multiple proposals that present viable development concepts which align with the stated community and development goals,” TAEO Executive Director Kian Kamas said.
“This extension of time will provide staff and the Evans-Fintube Steering Committee with additional opportunity to assess the initial proposals, determine which teams will advance to the extended deadline phase, and ultimately provide additional technical assistance and support to the teams as they finalize their proposals. We continue to look forward to presenting final proposals to the public when we reschedule the third community meeting following the final submission.”
The three teams in contention for the project have participated in an ongoing community engagement and proposal design process to help the city determine the best partner moving forward.
During the next few weeks, the city and TAEO will meet with the Evans-Fintube Steering Committee to review developer submissions and provide developer teams with more feedback before the next community meeting is set.
During the third and final community meeting, developer teams will present their final proposals with a focus on how they adapted their ideas based on guidance from the Evans-Fintube Steering Committee and community feedback.
More information about the Evans-Fintube project and RFP can be found at cityoftulsa.org/EvansFintube.
