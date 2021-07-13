City creates online search tool for residents to see whether their data was made public in ransomware attack

Twenty-seven Social Security numbers were released onto the dark web by the hackers behind the ransomware attack on the city of Tulsa, officials announced Tuesday.

The Social Security numbers were included in the nearly 19,000 files — most of them online police reports completed by residents — that hackers made public in June, nearly two months after the April 21 attack on the city’s computer systems.

Michael Dellinger, the city’s chief information officer, said the city is sending letters to each person whose Social Security number was released. The city has also established an online search tool residents can use to determine whether their personal information has been made public.

The lookup tool is available at cityoftulsa.org/cyber.

“Basically, citizens can go online, and they can enter two identifying pieces of information, like their name, their date of birth, into a search, and it will tell them what was released, like their name, their address, their ZIP code, things like that,” Dellinger said.

The online police reports that were made public date from Jan. 1, 2015, through May 6, 2021 — the day the city became aware of the attack and shut down its systems.