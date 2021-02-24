City councilors vote 5-4 to place controversial nominee Bob Jack on volunteer board

“The fact that we are here right now, all of us talking about this and he still hasn’t withdrawn it (his nomination), is showing the division he has a history of creating in Tulsa,” Arthrell said. “And this is something I am very upset by, because that is the precedent that we are crossing. That is the line that we are blowing up, essentially, that it doesn’t matter how you act; it doesn’t matter what values are in alignment with the city or with our missions.”

Patrick said that although she found some of the reported statements by Jack to be repugnant, she did not believe it was appropriate to prohibit a citizen from volunteering for a city board simply because that person has different views than one’s own.

“They are definitely in conflict with the things that I believe, but they are not in conflict with half of the demographic of my constituents, and I am elected to make sure that there is a voice at the table for all of my people,” Patrick said.

She added that it is “a slippery slope that we go down if we start not allowing someone to volunteer their time on a technical board on which they are qualified because their politics or their opinions don’t align with ours.”