City councilors to discuss allowing drive-through service at medical marijuana dispensaries

“Our thought when it was created was, since it was a cash business, all of those transactions should take place entirely within the confines of the building,” Miller said.

Leta Carmona, a manager at Bloomers Dispensary and Sundries, 6733 E. 11th St., thinks the city got it wrong.

“My theory is, the state and the city, you’re talking out of both sides of your mouth here,” Carmona said. “You want us to be safe, and you want us to ensure that we wear masks, and that we have a protocol that we only have so many people (in the building), but you don’t want to give us the tools to be as safe as we possibly can. That makes no sense to me.”

Bloomers Dispensary operates out of the old Fraternal Order of Police credit union building, Carmona said, and customers are always asking why they can’t take care of business through the drive-through window.

“We have an 84-year-old woman that comes in here on a walker because she cannot use the drive-through,” Carmona said.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city allows dispensaries and other businesses to offer curbside service. But Carmona said that’s more dangerous for her employees and customers.