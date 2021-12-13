City councilors, local officials tour 61st and Peoria, explore options to improve neighborhood

Before its last stop at Cox Cash Saver, 6207 S. Peoria Ave., the group stood in an empty field across the street and heard Fowler’s vision for that property. He suggested that it could one day be home to townhouses or cottage homes — better and safer housing options that would not require bulldozing existing apartments or driving residents out of the neighborhood.

Not that he is pleased with the poor conditions in which many apartment dwellers in the area find themselves living. There is a page in Fowler’s playbook for the owners of those properties.

“We want to engage apartment owners and land owners and managers. We want to be good partners with them, and we will go to the lengths to try and develop a partnership,” Fowler said. “But, you know, in lieu of that, if they don’t want to be good stewards, they don’t want to be good landlords, if they don’t want to be good partners, then, you know what, we will play that chronic nuisance card at some point.”

Councilor Jeannie Cue, another longtime advocate for improving the lives of residents in the area, did the talking at Cox Cash Saver.