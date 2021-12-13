City councilors, local officials tour 61st and Peoria, explore options to improve neighborhood

City Councilor Jayme Fowler has been quietly working to improve living conditions in and around 61st Street and Peoria Avenue since he took office a year ago.
Now he’s speaking up and urging nonprofits, civic leaders and the city itself to join in the effort.
“We are going to execute the playbook,” Fowler said last week before leading about a dozen people on a tour of the area. “There is not going to be an incredible big, big bang. But there will be incredible attention to detail with everything that we do, and every little thing that we do, it will begin to add up — on a week, on a month, on a year.
“And after about two or three years it will be all of a sudden just this cool place. Good things are going on.”
The tour began at the South Tulsa Community House, a nonprofit organization at 5780 S. Peoria Ave., and included stops at Johnson Park, Cox Cash Saver supermarket and an empty lot across the street. Along the way, the visitors got to see some of the rundown and dangerous apartment complexes that are all too common in the neighborhood. An overnight fire at one complex left about a dozen residents displaced on Monday.
Lindiwe Chaza Jangira, executive director of the Community House, said she was grateful to have guests to the neighborhood who are genuinely interested in making the area a better place.
“We have become overshadowed by the affluence of south Tulsa,” Jangira said. "And when you talk about south Tulsa, everybody is just thinking big mansions and the (Southern Hills) golf course, the River Spirit.
“They don’t see in between. So this is a very good indication for us that you have noticed that we are here, and more than that, that we are willing to actually take some actions to be transformative players in this community.”
Fowler said the 61st and Peoria neighborhood as he defines it is bounded by 55th Street to the north, 64th Street to the south, Riverside Drive to the west and just east of McClure Elementary School on 61st Street to the east.
The densely populated area has long been one of the city’s poorest and most crime ridden — a fact not lost on people like Elizabeth Osburn with the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
“We think that to have a city that can attract businesses we have to have a city that invests in all its neighborhoods and all of its residents, and we have seen some amazing things happen when the community comes together in north Tulsa and when the business community comes together,” Osburn, the chamber’s senior vice president of government affairs, said during the stop at Johnson Park. “We want prosperity for all of the city.”
Fowler stood in front of the park’s restrooms, which he said have not been operable for decades, and promised better times ahead for the long under-used green space along Riverside Drive.
The city has $3.125 million in Improve Our Tulsa II funds allocated for the park, an effort Fowler believes will be a catalyst for more changes throughout the neighborhood.
“When you talk about public-private engagement, a renaissance, that is kind of where it starts right there with the city and that $3 million spark,” he said.
Parks and Recreation Director Anna America said the process begins with community engagement that is likely to start soon after the new year.
"We have brought on a consultant to help make sure we are really engaging with the neighborhoods," America said. "The No. 1 goal is to have it be an awesome park that serves that community."
America said she believes the park also can serve as a regional draw, depending on what amenities are put in it.
"We know we will want a great playground and some kind of water play and other amenities to keep kids active and engaged and places for the community to come together," America said.
"I also think we have significant opportunity for additional private investment to supplement the public funding, if that becomes necessary."
Before its last stop at Cox Cash Saver, 6207 S. Peoria Ave., the group stood in an empty field across the street and heard Fowler’s vision for that property. He suggested that it could one day be home to townhouses or cottage homes — better and safer housing options that would not require bulldozing existing apartments or driving residents out of the neighborhood.
Not that he is pleased with the poor conditions in which many apartment dwellers in the area find themselves living. There is a page in Fowler’s playbook for the owners of those properties.
“We want to engage apartment owners and land owners and managers. We want to be good partners with them, and we will go to the lengths to try and develop a partnership,” Fowler said. “But, you know, in lieu of that, if they don’t want to be good stewards, they don’t want to be good landlords, if they don’t want to be good partners, then, you know what, we will play that chronic nuisance card at some point.”
Councilor Jeannie Cue, another longtime advocate for improving the lives of residents in the area, did the talking at Cox Cash Saver.
“This is the center of the community. This is the best blessing that we have in our community, having a store,” Cue said. “Because I can’t even imagine what my residents would do if they didn’t have a grocery store, because they would have to take a bus to Walmart.”
And that, she made clear, is not as easy as some people might think.
“There again, how do you get on the bus?” Cue asked. “You have got to have the money; you’ve got to take your kids. How many bags can you actually carry on a bus? So it is a challenge.”
Another participant in the tour, A.J. Johnson, owner of Oasis Fresh Market in north Tulsa, not only appreciates Cox Cash Saver’s value to the south Tulsa neighborhood around 61st and Peoria, but he believes its impact could be even greater.
About 50% to 60% of Cox Cash Saver’s customers use food stamps, a figure that is similar to the numbers Johnson sees at Oasis Fresh Market. But at Oasis, customers can take advantage of the federally funded Double Up Program.
“In partnership with Oklahoma Hunger Free, it’s a federal dollar-for-dollar matching program, and it is really a way that pushes healthy, sustainable living for those that are receiving federal benefits,” Johnson said. “So, for example, $20 per day over 30 days, that’s an additional $600 a month that can be allocated for a family specifically for fresh produce and veggies — that’s a game changer for families."
Johnson said he would be glad to assist Cox Cash Saver in participating in the program.
“Because this community, just like north Tulsa, needs it — needs it for sure,” he said.
Perhaps no one in the tour group knew the area better than Steven Watts, CEO and co-founder of Rose Rock Development Partners. He grew up just south of 61st and Peoria and attended school in the neighborhood. He is a long-serving member of the South Tulsa Community House board of directors.
Watts said he would like to see the city upgrade Peoria Avenue from 61st Street to Riverside Drive.
“It floods when it rains. … It doesn’t have good storm drainage. It doesn’t have curb and gutter,” he said. “So it is essentially an old county road. And what does that signal to developers and existing property owners?”
Watts said improving the street is on the city’s list of capital projects but that he believes it should be prioritized.
“I personally feel like once that happens, the strip centers will begin seeing new occupants and eventually you’ll see some activity in the real estate space adjacent to that road,” he said.