City councilors discuss proposals to lengthen their terms, make job full-time, add powers

Tulsans could have some big decisions to make next year about how their city government works.
Last week, city councilors discussed possible changes to the city charter that, among other things, would lengthen City Council terms, make councilors’ jobs full-time and give them more power over city spending.
The conversation didn’t happen by chance: Councilors are beginning to prepare for the August 2022 municipal general election, including what possible city charter amendments they would like to see on the ballot.
“I wondered if there is a way that the public’s expectation of the councilors can somehow be met through a charter amendment,” said Councilor Mykey Arthrell. “Because I feel like we are expected to be able to help.”
Arthrell and other councilors said constituents are often surprised and disappointed to learn councilors don’t have the authority to get certain things done. The most recent example, Arthrell noted, occurred when firefighters and their families showed up at a City Council meeting to urge councilors to improve their pay and benefits.
“They are lobbying us to do something about it, but we are, like, utterly powerless,” Arthrell said.
Under the city’s strong mayor-council form of government, councilors are not involved in contract negotiations with city unions, though they do approve the city’s annual budget submitted by the mayor and are required to approve budget amendments.
They cannot initiate budget amendments.
Since taking office in 2016, Mayor G.T. Bynum has made a point of including the City Council in the budgeting process. At the end of each year, councilors and the mayor hold a retreat to establish priorities for the next year, and a four-member City Council working group consults with the mayor as he prepares his budget for approval in June.
“We have a big role in our pre-budget discussions. Old councils used to wait until the very last moment, and then they would make a whole bunch of amendments before the final budget was approved,” said Councilor Phil Lakin. “I think the way that we have done it the last six or seven years has been far better, where we all have an opportunity, and then when we walk into that room to pass it, it’s ceremonial at that point, almost. In my opinion, as it should be.”
Tulsa’s form of government gives the mayor broad administrative powers to run the city, including the authority to appoint most department heads and prepare a budget for council approval. The council serves as the legislative branch of the government.
The City Council has months to decide whether to add city charter amendments to the Aug. 23 ballot. But some proposals have been made public. These include:
Empower City Council to propose budget amendments. Some councilors have expressed frustration that they cannot initiate budget amendments to fund projects or programs that pop up after the mayor’s budget is approved. But councilors do have wide latitude to change budget amendments sent down from the mayor’s office and can ask the mayor to initiate a budget amendment.
“We have had some challenges. ... So I can see why it might be a good idea to explore whether or not we could be on the initiating side and what that might look like,” said City Councilor Lori Decter Wright.
Lengthen City Council terms. Tulsans have voted to change the length of City Council terms multiple times in the past decade. Councilors now serve two-year terms, and all come up for reelection at the same time.
Councilor Crista Patrick believes it’s time to think about making the terms longer.
“It just feels like that as a councilor that our first year is pretty much learning, and then by the time you learn maybe more of what to do or begin to feel like you have a grasp, then your term is over,” Patrick said.
Councilors on Wednesday suggested extending the terms to three or four years. Councilor Connie Dodson liked four.
“The benefit in that is the fact that most of us want to have true opportunities to impact our districts in larger ways,” Dodson said. “We don’t have funding packages that come around every two years. Those are more like four or five years apart, and the opportunities to work on those funding packages aren’t there with the shorter term.”
Extend the residency requirement. Council candidates are now required to have lived in their districts for more than 90 days at the time of filing for office. Wright said she’d like to see that extended to 365 days.
“I haven’t noticed a big problem with folks carpetbagging around the city to try to find a place to run, but that is a definite possibility,” said Councilor Kara Joy McKee. “There is so much to learn living somewhere and getting to know your neighbors. ... You can win an election with a lot of pretty words, but that doesn’t mean you necessarily know where you are. So it sounds like a good idea to me.”
Make city councilors’ jobs full time. Patrick said she believes each district deserves at least one full-time person at City Council, “regardless of whether that full-time person is a councilor or a full-time staff person. The fact that we have a part-time councilorship and an aide that is shared between at least two councilors, if not three, most of the time, is doing our citizens a disservice.”
Dodson, who was sworn into office in 2014, said the change would have to come with a pay raise.
“When I came on, it was absolutely much more part-time,” Dodson said. “But as things have transpired and meeting loads and agendas and things like that have increased ... many of us are very proactive in our neighborhoods, and we do spend a lot of time more” on council work.
Grant councilors authority to approve department heads. Voters in 2020 approved a charter change that gives the City Council the authority to confirm the mayor’s selection for city attorney, but councilors have no such power when it comes to other department heads.
Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said she would like to consider a city charter amendment that would change that.
“I know, again, that that is something my constituents have talked to me about,” Hall-Harper said.
Empower City Council to pass its own resolutions (or something like it). Currently, the mayor must sign off on City Council resolutions to enact them. McKee said in most instances that presents no problem and is, in fact, her preferred method of expressing the city’s view on policy issues.
But there have been instances when councilors have been reluctant to support resolutions because they believed the mayor would not support them, McKee said.
“I wouldn’t want this to be set up as an opportunity to go around the mayor,” McKee said. “Because, again, I think we are strongest when we are all standing together, but there are opportunities where maybe some of the council resolutions could be useful.”
