City councilors discuss proposals to lengthen their terms, make job full-time, add powers

“The benefit in that is the fact that most of us want to have true opportunities to impact our districts in larger ways,” Dodson said. “We don’t have funding packages that come around every two years. Those are more like four or five years apart, and the opportunities to work on those funding packages aren’t there with the shorter term.”

Extend the residency requirement. Council candidates are now required to have lived in their districts for more than 90 days at the time of filing for office. Wright said she’d like to see that extended to 365 days.

“I haven’t noticed a big problem with folks carpetbagging around the city to try to find a place to run, but that is a definite possibility,” said Councilor Kara Joy McKee. “There is so much to learn living somewhere and getting to know your neighbors. ... You can win an election with a lot of pretty words, but that doesn’t mean you necessarily know where you are. So it sounds like a good idea to me.”