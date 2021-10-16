City councilors continue push for brighter future for 61st and Peoria neighborhood

City Councilors Jayme Fowler and Jeannie Cue are hell bent on improving living conditions for Tulsans in the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue corridor.
That’s a tall order. The area has been beset by crime and poverty for years, and recent violence — including the shooting of a 19-year-old man at Savanna Landing apartments — has lent renewed urgency to their work.
The councilors hosted a meeting of local stakeholders on Thursday to address security concerns at the apartment complex.
“The first thing that we wanted to do is we wanted to look at some violence intervention strategies, just short-term remedies to stem the violence there at the property,” Fowler said, adding: “Longer term, we looked at deepening community engagement not just for Savanna Landing but for all of the properties there in the 61st and Peoria area, getting them together.”
Tulsa Police Maj. Luther Breashears was among those who attended Thursday’s meeting.
“Historically, the area has seen increases and decreases in crime over the years, and right now we are experiencing an uptick in crime,” Breashears said. “So what we are trying to do now in this conversation is: What is the police’s role in this community for this uptick in crime?”
The answers in the short term are obvious, Breashears said, and include increasing patrols in the area and identifying the shooter in the latest incident at Savanna Landing, 1111 E. 60th St.
“But it’s also about working with the property managers that were here today, working with their security team that is on site, … getting their security hours extended so the community residents feel safer in that area,” Breashears said. “That is the main goal — that every person who lives there feels safe. That’s what we all want.”
Cue said she plans to focus on reviving resident associations at Savanna Landing and other apartment complexes in the neighborhood. The goal is to assist those organizations as they work with residents to teach life skills and encourage them to be good neighbors.
“In the past, we have met with managers of apartments monthly to see their issues,” Cue said.
Breashears said the police also need to be part of the community engagement process and that that work should not be limited to the officers assigned to the department’s Community Engagement Unit.
“The chief (Wendell Franklin) doesn’t want everyone to think — including the department members — that community engagement is just this group of officers. Community engagement is all of us,” Breashears said.
Although a community resource officer is assigned to the Riverside Division, which includes the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area, “it is still incumbent on the beat officers and the assigned patrol officers to conduct community engagement, especially for that area,” Breashears said.
Karen Gilbert, executive director of the nonprofit Crime Prevention Network, said her organization plans to work with Tulsa police and Savanna Landing management to schedule monthly Alert Neighbors meetings.
“These meetings are structured to educate residents how to report crime, how to be a good witness along with, most importantly, how to keep themselves safe,” Gilbert said. “Our mission is to collaboratively work with the residents on making their complex a safer place for them to live and play.”
The Crime Prevention Network also intends to form a 61st and Peoria Collaboration that will bring together apartment complexes, businesses and other organizations to help strengthen communication within the community and to improve the community’s communications with police.
Thursday’s meeting was the latest attempt to unravel and address years of poverty and violence in the south Tulsa neighborhood and at Savanna Landing in particular.
Nearly a decade ago, the apartment complex, then called Fairmont Terrace, was the site of a quadruple murder. Today the 336-unit complex is operated by a new company, Millennia Housing Management, which used $14 million in low-income tax credits to renovate the property.
The new management group has been lauded for its efforts to reduce crime at the property and to improve residents' quality of life. That work has included enforcing a zero-tolerance policy on fights and evicting residents who are involved in illegal activities.
“Promptly upon acquiring the apartment development, Millennia implemented a robust transitional management plan, which included hiring skilled local management staff, assigning regional leadership and a resident advocate, increasing security measures and creating partnerships with community stakeholders,” said Valerie Jerome, marketing and communications director for The Millennia Cos.
Yet even with those efforts, and countless others, the neighborhood is not where its residents or city leaders would like it to be. Many of the problems at Savanna Landing, Fowler said, seem to be caused by people who aren’t living there.
“It is just simply there are people that do not belong at that property that are there,” he said.
Fowler and Cue plan to continue meeting weekly with stakeholders with the hope of finally identifying concrete and sustainable solutions to the neighborhood's woes.
That will require engaging residents to come up with a new vision for the area and then harnessing all the tools necessary to make that a reality, the councilors said.
“It is going to take the government; it is going to take some philanthropic initiatives … and some creative financing,” Fowler said. “All these different initiatives — it’s not one of them that is really going to be the ‘big bang’ but just a lot of different initiatives that are really going to come together to reimagine 61st and Peoria.”