City councilors continue push for brighter future for 61st and Peoria neighborhood

“Promptly upon acquiring the apartment development, Millennia implemented a robust transitional management plan, which included hiring skilled local management staff, assigning regional leadership and a resident advocate, increasing security measures and creating partnerships with community stakeholders,” said Valerie Jerome, marketing and communications director for The Millennia Cos.

Yet even with those efforts, and countless others, the neighborhood is not where its residents or city leaders would like it to be. Many of the problems at Savanna Landing, Fowler said, seem to be caused by people who aren’t living there.

“It is just simply there are people that do not belong at that property that are there,” he said.

Fowler and Cue plan to continue meeting weekly with stakeholders with the hope of finally identifying concrete and sustainable solutions to the neighborhood's woes.

That will require engaging residents to come up with a new vision for the area and then harnessing all the tools necessary to make that a reality, the councilors said.