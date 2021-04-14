City councilor working on a modified mask mandate

“Is there a way that this committee would feel comfortable recommending … a halfway-there provision?”

McKee said she’s concerned that the city’s focus on hospitalization rates as the determining factor for whether or not to have a mask mandate is too narrow.

“I have not heard a case made that it is actually time to put the masks down, that it is actually safe to set the masks down,” McKee said. “I have just heard, 'Well, we said we were gonna as soon as we could.'”

Including a “a certain number of something” that would trigger the mask mandate going back into effect would not only save time and work the next time it is needed, but would help address the concerns of those who don’t want the city to let the existing mandate expire, McKee said.

“If we had an automatic trigger in there that put it back in place, or course we could come back as a body and do it earlier if we felt so inclined, that would make me and my constituents feel a lot safer,” she said.

Councilor Phil Lakin, a COVID-19 working group member, reminded his colleagues that the same medical professionals and hospital administrators whose data and advice councilors relied on to create the mask ordinance are now advising that it is no longer needed.