City councilor says it's time to discuss appraisal system that decreases values of urban housing in Tulsa

“It is only there to administer federal laws and rules,” Mulready said of the board. “Nothing gets done at the state Legislature here; it’s all in Congress, and then funnels down to the Real Estate Appraiser Board.

“And within that, the appraising standards and methodology and practices are all driven by really the financial side of things, the banking industry - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, those guys.”

Realtor Burlinda Radney sits on the Housing and Policy Committee. She said she understands that appraisers are licensed and that their work is subject to review.

“But there are ways in which an appraiser can voluntarily acknowledge that they can spend a little more time or be a little bit more receptive to using more than one method of valuation,” Radney said.

She questioned, for example, why an appraiser can't consider the income a rental home brings in, as opposed to going solely off comparable sales in the area.

"If you want to say that a declining neighborhood is one where you have more and more investment properties, more renters, well, then, rather than using the comparable sales method, you can use the income method, where you actually value the property on the amount of income you can generate out of it,” Radney said.