City councilor plans to provide seed money for local schools endowment

Jayme Fowler’s ties to Tulsa Public Schools run deep.
The District 9 city councilor’s parents, George and Mary Lou Fowler, were longtime teachers in town. And in 2006, he and his father created an endowment for the Memorial High School football team.
Fowler, who played outside linebacker for the Chargers before graduating in 1977, seeded the endowment with more than $100,000 of his own money. Today it has a principal balance of about half a million dollars, Fowler said.
And now he’s planning to make another investment in the city’s public schools with the creation of a midtown educational foundation endowment.
“I have got a shot at making another $100,000 contribution,” Fowler said. “... It’s initially going to be for McClure and Marshall (elementaries), and we’re going to endow it for PTAs and Teachers of the Year.”
City government has no authority over Tulsa Public Schools operations, but since being elected to office last year, Fowler has spoken passionately about the need to ensure that all Tulsans have access to a quality education.
“It is a basic building block of our society, of our country, of our city, state, county, that every child deserves a first-class, world-class education,” Fowler said. “Not just a few, but every child.”
Improving educational opportunities is just one piece of the puzzle that must be addressed in order to make Tulsans’ quality of life better, Fowler said. He is working with Councilor Jeannie Cue to ensure that low-income neighborhoods around 61st Street and Peoria Avenue have safe, affordable housing options and access to quality public parks.
“Everybody around the city talks about like the big bang of a Tesla,” Fowler said, referring to the electric car company that was looking for a headquarters location last year. “I think the real reality is this: If we do a lot of incremental small things, and we execute on them, you can look up and the city will definitely fundamentally change in a very positive way that you can never really put your finger on one big thing.
“But it’s just so many small details that, you add them all up, it’s a huge, huge thing.”
