City councilor plans to provide seed money for local schools endowment

Improving educational opportunities is just one piece of the puzzle that must be addressed in order to make Tulsans’ quality of life better, Fowler said. He is working with Councilor Jeannie Cue to ensure that low-income neighborhoods around 61st Street and Peoria Avenue have safe, affordable housing options and access to quality public parks.

“Everybody around the city talks about like the big bang of a Tesla,” Fowler said, referring to the electric car company that was looking for a headquarters location last year. “I think the real reality is this: If we do a lot of incremental small things, and we execute on them, you can look up and the city will definitely fundamentally change in a very positive way that you can never really put your finger on one big thing.