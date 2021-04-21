City councilor plans to hold weekly COVID-19 briefings with health officials

With the city’s mask mandate set to expire at the end of the month, City Councilor Kara Joy McKee said Wednesday that she will work with local health professionals to provide the public with a weekly briefing on COVID-19 trends.

The virtual briefings are tentatively scheduled to begin next Thursday. They will include Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart and Oklahoma State University professor Dr. Jennifer Clark, McKee said.

“This will allow the public to see the inside baseball of how trends are playing out with regard to the pandemic in our region and beyond,” McKee said. “It is important to me that they not only know what we are doing but also what we may need to know, so that no one is surprised.”

McKee announced her intention to hold the briefings after failing to persuade her colleagues that the City Council should do more to ensure that the public is aware of COVID-19 trends and what the city is doing to protect the public.

The city’s decision to let the mask mandate expire has been interpreted by many people to mean that the pandemic is over and there is no need to wear a mask, McKee said.