City Councilor Mykey Arthrell files police report alleging Ken Reddick threatened his life

Saying enough is enough, District 5 City Councilor Mykey Arthrell has filed a police report alleging that former City Council and mayoral candidate Ken Reddick threatened his life.

The alleged threat was made after an online exchange between Reddick and a commenter who was responding to Reddick’s Facebook post encouraging people to donate to Grant Miller’s campaign.

Miller is Arthrell’s opponent in the still-undecided District 5 race.

“What’s wrong Ken, don’t like my posts on your page?” the commenter wrote in a private message to Reddick.

To which Reddick responded: “I just refuse to share my stage with f---ing idiots. I am working to put that socialist pig in the ground and I don’t need some ignorant minion adding his two cents on what he believes the truth to be.”

The Tulsa World has viewed screenshots of both the Facebook post and the private exchange in Facebook Messenger.

Arthrell filled out his police report online on Monday afternoon, according to Tulsa Police Department records.

“Ken reddick posted a comment about killing me on Facebook in a post asking for donations for Grant Miller,” Arthrell wrote, according to the police incident report.

Reddick insisted Wednesday that the comment was not directed specifically at Arthrell. He also noted that he did not post his remarks in the comment section of his Facebook post — as Arthrell had indicated in his police report — but in a private message to someone who he said was harassing him.

"And it wasn't even a physical threat. It was simply strong language about defeating a socialist pig," Reddick told the Tulsa World on Wednesday.

"The guy that sent him the info is lying about it being specifically about Mykey. They are just trying to get some sympathy in the press being as they got caught last on the 8th (of November) suppressing conservative votes."

Arthrell told the Tulsa World on Wednesday that he wanted the public to know about Reddick’s actions because “that kind of rhetoric just doesn’t belong in Tulsa.”

“This is a person who is a three-time candidate for public office,” Arthrell said. “And he needs to be embarrassed by posting things like that, and as long as he feels free to delete and erase those things, it becomes a problem.”

Reddick has run twice for City Council in District 7 and lost both times. He also ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020.

Arthrell said remarks such as Reddick’s are fueling the animosity some Tulsans feel toward “well-intentioned, politically and socially active people who are doing good things” and putting them “in the crosshairs of these more radical folks.”

Arthrell said he’s also disappointed by the fact that some local leaders, including those in law enforcement, have thrown their support behind Reddick.

“It doesn’t make any sense. I don’t see how anyone justifies not speaking up,” Arthrell said. “I am not sure what they are afraid of. It could be it is just so easy to press the button and activate these radicals in Tulsa to just attack people.”

In his unsuccessful run for City Council this year, Reddick was endorsed by Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police and the Tulsa County Republican Party, among others, according to his campaign website.

“I know Ken; I know his heart, the heart that he has for the city, and know him and his family well, and I think he would do a good job,” Pinnell told the Tulsa World in October.

As for Reddick’s claim that Arthrell is a “socialist,” Arthrell said it was simply an attempt to use a buzz word to draw attention and misrepresent his positions.

“By calling me a socialist, he means I am accepting of everybody. By calling me a socialist, he means I am actually trying to help people who are hurting and having problems in their lives and trying to make it better,” Arthrell said. “When he says socialist, he means that I am not just propping up the rich white men of Tulsa and their businesses, and that is true.

“Why can’t we just say what we mean instead of trying to use these terms that are really cloaking what your meanings are? It is just such an underhanded way to do it and make it almost socially acceptable.

“The clear truth is, if they actually said what they meant, they would be shunned. They would be cast out of the city. This is no place for that kind of thing.”

Arthrell’s police report, like any other, will be assigned to an investigator, whose job it will be to determine whether the case should be forwarded to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges, a TPD spokesman said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the District 5 election remains in limbo. Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond is expected to rule soon on Arthrell’s request for a new election.

Arthrell, who finished 24 votes behind Miller in the Nov. 8 election, has challenged the results based on the fact that, according to the Tulsa County Election Board, 35 District 5 voters at one polling place did not receive City Council ballots on Election Day.