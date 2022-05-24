City Councilor Kara Joy McKee won't seek re-election

City Councilor Kara Joy McKee announced Tuesday that she will not seek a third term in office.

“I have struggled with complicated health issues for almost a year and finally concluded that I need to take a step back to focus on my health and my family,” McKee wrote in a Facebook post.

The announcement creates an open seat in District 4 less than a month before the June 13-15 filing period for municipal candidates.

Michael Feamster, an executive with Nabholz Construction, announced earlier this year that he intended to challenge McKee.

McKee was first elected in 2018, defeating businessman Daniel Regan in a runoff. In 2020, she easily defeated three challengers to earn a second two-year term.

In her post, McKee said that until last week she had hoped that a new treatment would address her health issues, and that there was much more she’d hoped to accomplish as a city councilor.

“While I am confident that I would have the support of District 4 voters for another term, I know that I must put my health first — for myself, for my young daughter and all of my family, and for the long-term good of our community,” she wrote.

This story will be update as more information becomes available.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.