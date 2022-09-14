City Council waives $100K in extra PGA security costs

The City Council on Wednesday voted 6-2 to approve a request by the PGA of America to waive $100,000 in security costs incurred in May during the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

Councilors Kara Joy McKee and Vanessa Hall-Harper voted against granting the waiver; Councilor Crista Patrick was not present for the vote.

McKee said the $100,000 could be better spent addressing city needs and that a vote in favor of the waiver would lead to more requests for waivers.

"We don’t need to give them $100,000 to bring them back here," McKee said. "Tulsa is cool enough; it’s good enough; it’s well-resourced enough in what we have here to bring them back without having to bribe anyone to like us. It really — it kind of grosses me out."

Hall-Harper said she was grateful for the economic boost the PGA Championship generated for the city but described the $100,000 waiver as a form of corporate welfare.

“I think these funds, these waivers should be saved for local events who really need it,” Hall-Harper said.

Councilor Phil Lakin said he was grateful that on short notice Southern Hills raised its hand to say it would put on the tournament.

“Three million dollars, $4 million dollars, $2 million — whatever the number is — is in our community working for us already because they said, ‘We’ll take the PGA Championship now,’” Lakin said.

Wednesday’s vote came less than a month after Southern Hills General Manager Nick Sidorakis made the request to councilors on behalf of the PGA of America, saying the bill the organization received from the Tulsa Police Department for providing security was higher than the estimate provided by TPD.

In all, event organizers spent $225,000 on security provided by off-duty police officers, according to Sidorakis. The request before the City Council on Wednesday was specific to a $145,888 bill the PGA of America received from the Police Department.

The city’s July sales tax check from the Oklahoma Tax Commission — which reflects sales made in the second half of May and the first half of June — shows that collections increased by $2 million over the same period last year.

It is unclear, however, how much of that revenue is directly attributable to the golf tournament, since other large events also took place here about the same time.

An analysis provided by the Tulsa Regional Chamber found that the PGA Championship had an overall economic impact on the area of $157.7 million, including a significant spike in hotel occupancy and restaurant sales.

Historically, the city waives fees for only a few events, including the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright and other councilors had expressed concern that providing a waiver for the PGA of America could set a precedent and lead to more organizations asking for their fees to be covered by the city.

“It will be very clear if this passes that this is a one-time exception because it was an exceptional circumstance,” Wright said. “And moving forward there should be no expectation from the PGA, unless they negotiate it on the front end in however they contract, that we would be picking up the tab after the fact.”

Bryan Karns, PGA of America tournament director, said this week that the organization does not typically seek incentives from the communities it chooses to host its tournaments and that it did not do so before selecting Tulsa to host this year’s PGA Championship.

Instead, the request was made after the tournament was over as part of a routine review of tournament-related expenditures.

“It’s absolutely a part of our postmortem (at every tournament) that … there are some bills that cost way more than we expected and some bills that cost way less. We just work through it,” Karns said.

He also stressed that the City Council’s decision regarding the waiver would have no effect on whether the PGA Championship returns to Tulsa.

“Every city councilor is well within their right to vote against it,” he said. “That doesn’t change a thing on our part, particularly for me, who is from the area, and again, extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish there.”

During a council committee meeting Wednesday morning, councilors agreed to establish a working group to help ensure that future TPD estimates for security are more accurate.

