City Council votes to lower minimum age requirement for masks to 10

The Tulsa City Council voted Wednesday to lower the minimum age requirement for the city mask mandate from 18 to 10.
The vote was 8-0. Councilor Connie Dodson was not present for the vote.
Councilors also voted to change the expiration date from Nov. 30 to Jan. 31 and to expand the exceptions to include those persons “engaged in athletic team activities where the level of exertion makes wearing a Face Covering impractical.”
Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart recommended lowering the minimum age requirement two weeks ago.
“The reason why we are (identifying) age 10 is because for children 10 and older, they expel the same amount of viral load … as adults do,” Dart said. “Children 9 and younger, they still shed the virus, but the loads are much smaller.
“The data is telling us that people exposed to children who are younger, they might get sick from that exposure, but their illness is so far not as serious as someone that has been exposed to someone expelling loads at the same rate as an adult.”
The original ordinance was approved by councilors and signed by the mayor in mid-July.
Councilor Jeannie Cue said she and her colleagues had researched the issue and consulted with medical experts before deciding to act on Dart’s recommendation.
“We want the best for our children, and we have to protect them at all costs,” Cue said.
Councilor Phil Lakin said he has heard from some residents who are concerned that lowering the minimum age requirement could instill fear in children. But he suggested that children could instead learn a valuable lesson from the mask mandate.
“Because they are not likely to catch it and have a severe reaction… it’s about those who they could give it to, so we are teaching them it’s about putting others first,” Lakin said.
Councilor Lori Decter Wright said the list of exceptions to the mandate was expanded with the understanding that it was not practical or necessarily feasible to ask athletes and cheerleaders to wear masks.
However, the lower minimum age requirement could help slow the spread of the disease among those who go to watch the games, especially people who are visiting from out of town, Wright said .
“The contact tracing (in Tulsa) is showing that youth sporting events have led to spread in the community,” she said. “That is on the spectator side, not on the coach or player, team (side).”
Mayor G.T. Bynum has said previously that he would support the new age limit. He is scheduled to sign the amended ordinance on Thursday.
“I am thankful for the City Council’s broad support in approving this important amendment to our mask ordinance,” Bynum said in a news release. “Our local health care leaders made clear how important it was for more children to be wearing masks, especially as they return to classrooms.
“This amendment is critical in a time when we need to continue to ensure the integrity of our local health care system.”
