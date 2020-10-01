City Council votes to lower minimum age requirement for masks to 10

“We want the best for our children, and we have to protect them at all costs,” Cue said.

Councilor Phil Lakin said he has heard from some residents who are concerned that lowering the minimum age requirement could instill fear in children. But he suggested that children could instead learn a valuable lesson from the mask mandate.

“Because they are not likely to catch it and have a severe reaction… it’s about those who they could give it to, so we are teaching them it’s about putting others first,” Lakin said.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright said the list of exceptions to the mandate was expanded with the understanding that it was not practical or necessarily feasible to ask athletes and cheerleaders to wear masks.

However, the lower minimum age requirement could help slow the spread of the disease among those who go to watch the games, especially people who are visiting from out of town, Wright said .

“The contact tracing (in Tulsa) is showing that youth sporting events have led to spread in the community,” she said. “That is on the spectator side, not on the coach or player, team (side).”