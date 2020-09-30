City Council votes to lower mimimum age requirement for masks to 10

The Tulsa City Council on Wednesday voted to lower the minimum age requirement for the city mask mandate from 18 to 10.

The vote was 8-0. Councilor Connie Dodson was not present for the vote.

Councilors also voted to change the expiration date from Nov. 30, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021, and to expand the exceptions to include those persons “engaged in athletic team activities where the level of exertion makes wearing a Face Covering impractical.”

Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart recommended lowering the minimum age requirement two weeks ago.

“The reason why we are (identifying) age 10 is because for children 10 and older, they expel the same amount of viral load … as adults do,” Dart said. “Children 9 and younger, they still shed the virus, but the loads are much smaller.

“The data is telling us that people exposed to children who are younger, they might get sick from that exposure, but their illness is so far not as serious as someone that has been exposed to someone expelling loads at the same rate as an adult.”

The original ordinance was approved by councilors and signed by the mayor in mid-July.