City Council updates animal code to allow more dogs, increase fines

The maximum penalty for animal or fowl poultry fighting has increased from $750 and 90 days in jail to $1,200 and six months in jail.

All dogs now must be on a leash or under physical control when they are off their owners' properties. The amendment removed the "at heel" allowance in which a dog is off-leash but obedient to and under its owner's control and supervision.

Previously, a household could have up to five cats or dogs over 4 months old as long as no more than three of those animals were dogs. The code now allows all five of those animals to be dogs.

Additionally, more than five animals are allowed in households under three of four new exemption permit categories.

The animal count exemption permit allows residents to take in dogs or cats owned by an immediate family member who is unable to care for the animal due to military deployment, admission to a facility that does not permit animals (such as a jail or nursing home), physical or mental illness or infirmity or death. The animal count under this exemption cannot exceed 10 animals per acre.