City Council Tribal Relations Committee holds first meeting, vows to cooperate with local tribes

They stressed that they plan to include representatives of the three tribes whose reservations overlap the city’s boundaries — the Cherokee, Muscogee and Osage nations — and the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission on the committee.

“It is essential for us to share ideas with the tribes and ask them to help us shape what makes sense for this collaboration,” McKee said. “It’s not us dictating to, or deciding for, or going off to do our own thing. It is a co-creation with the tribes and with the commission.”

The Indian Affairs Commission was created by city ordinance. It provides the Mayor’s Office and the City Council with advice on Native American issues and promotes cultural understanding.

McKee said the council’s Tribal Relations Committee is not meant to compete with the Indian Affairs Commission; just the opposite.