City Council to vote on extending mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions, for 90 days

The Tulsa City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to extend the city’s mask ordinance and other COVID-19-related restrictions through April 30. The restrictions are set to expire at the end of the month.
The City Council first approved a 90-day mask mandate in July, and it has since been extended twice.
“We are basically doing a 90-day review and looking at where the next extension should go to,” said Councilor Lori Decter Wright. “The recommendation from Dr. Dart (Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart) is that we are going to need it in place at least, at the minimum, … until the end of summer.
“So we will look at it again probably in April and move it again May 1.”
Decter Wright said the city must wait until more people are vaccinated before it can consider lifting the restrictions.
“It is really contingent on the vaccination schedule for our community,” she said, “because we can’t achieve herd immunity without 70 to 80% vaccination rate.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum said the decision to extend the COVID-19 restrictions was made in consultation with the local COVID working group and that he fully supports it. The working group includes city councilors, representatives of the Mayor’s Office, and health care officials.
“While the vaccine is being deployed, we aren’t out of the woods yet,” Bynum said. “We must continue to give our health care professionals the support they need in slowing the spread of the virus, and this is a necessary step to continue that effort.”
If approved, the extension would not change any other provisions of the ordinance.
The original mask mandate set the minimum age requirement at 18 and relied on business owners to report violators, who could then be prosecuted under the city’s trespassing ordinance.
The minimum age requirement has since been lowered to 10, and the City Council has added more robust enforcement mechanisms.
In late November, councilors approved ordinance changes requiring businesses to request that customers comply with the mask mandate and social distancing rules.
The Tulsa Health Department, with assistance from the city’s Working In Neighborhoods Department, is enforcing the ordinance.
Business and event operators found to be in violation of the ordinance could be fined up to $1,200 or face up to six months in the city jail.
Councilors also required that organizers of events with 150 people or more submit a COVID-19 safety plan to the Tulsa Health Department. The minimum attendance requirement previously had been 500.