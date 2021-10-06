City Council set to approve resolution welcoming Afghan refugees

"Tulsa was founded by Muscogee Nation citizens who were driven out of their homeland, and ever since that time Tulsa has been a city that welcomes refugees from around the world — and our city is a better place for it," Bynum said.

"I want to welcome all Afghan refugees who will be making Tulsa home in the days and weeks ahead. My hope is that they find our community prepared to support them and show them the generous spirit America has been known for in our best moments."

Debbie Crowley, director of marketing and public relations for Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, said approximately 25 Afghan refugees have arrived in Tulsa since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“They are starting to come pretty much at least one case per day, and a case could be anywhere from one person (to) we had a family of nine,” Crowley said.

A shortage of housing continues to be the main challenge facing Catholic Charities as it works to resettle the Afghan refugees.

“They go to a hotel directly from the airport, and so the sooner we can find housing for them the better,” Crowley said. “It is a tight market.”