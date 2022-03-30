City Council rejects sending police oversight proposal to public vote, expresses interested in continuing discussion

The City Council’s latest effort to establish a police oversight program failed Wednesday, but not before councilors offered a ray of hope that it is not dead forever.

What failed was a procedural step required to send a proposal to create an Office of the Independent Monitor to voters in August. Councilors voted 7-2 to reject the measure, with Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper and Kara Joy McKee casting the dissenting votes.

But before casting his vote, Councilor Mykey Arthrell tried to assure the members of the public assembled at City Hall that the "no" vote they were likely to witness did not mean the end of the discussion.

“We got verbal confirmation (from councilors) that an Office of the Independent Monitor is something that needs to be revisited, something that we need to have more discussion about and something that they are willing to reopen so we can try to create that office once again,” Arthrell said. “That was really encouraging.”

The “verbal confirmation” came earlier in the day, during a council committee discussion of the options the City Council has for moving the oversight proposal forward.

Although no timeline or other specifics were discussed at the committee meeting, almost every councilor expressed support for at least discussing the possibility of restarting talks about establishing an OIM through a city ordinance.

Councilor Phil Lakin was one of many councilors who said they felt more comfortable with an OIM created through an ordinance.

“My personal opinion … is that if we are going to do OIM, we have mechanisms to put an OIM in place before we make it more permanent through a charter, to test it out, to walk before we run,” Lakin said. “Whatever you want to call it, I would just prefer to do it that way.”

Unlike a City Charter amendment, which is voted on by the public, ordinances are established through a vote of the City Council and the signature of the mayor.

In September 2019, Mayor G.T. Bynum pulled his proposal to establish an OIM through an ordinance after councilors split over how much authority the monitor should be given. That led in March 2020 to the first failed attempt to put the OIM to a vote of the people through a charter change amendment.

Wednesday’s proposal was the same one presented in 2020. It would have given the OIM greater authority than what was proposed by Bynum, including investigative and subpoena powers.

And as in 2020, there was not enough support among councilors to move it forward.

“I think oversight is important,” said Councilor Crista Patrick. “But that oversight has to come with community. It has to come with everyone being at the table, and this wording tonight, it doesn’t come with everybody at the table.”

Before casting her vote, City Council Chairwoman Lori Decter Wright stressed her commitment to ensuring that the process moving forward would be inclusive.

Her hope, she said, is to “co-create with the citizens, with the elected officials, with the legal advisers, with the Police Department, with our tribal colleagues a program that is going to work for Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2022 and moving forward.”

Wednesday night’s meeting came fresh on the heels of the release of a YouTube video showing Tulsa police officers’ encounter with a 70-year-old woman who has bipolar disease and was having a manic episode. The officers’ conduct has been widely criticized as being unprofessional and insensitive to the woman’s plight.

The Tulsa Police Department has acknowledged that the “banter” among the officers can be perceived as unprofessional but that the officers’ overall actions and the way the call was handled were within the department’s policies.

That was not how the 20 speakers who urged councilors to advance the OIM charter amendment saw it. In fact, one speaker used her time to show the video on the big screen inside City Council chambers.

Speaker after speaker denounced the officers’ actions, no one more forcefully than the Rev. Marlin Lavanhar of All Souls Unitarian Church.

“If that is the policies of the Tulsa police, then the policies need to change,” Lavanhar said. “And if that is the policies and procedures and that’s OK, then we know that the police can’t police themselves, and we need an Office of the Independent Monitor so that we can have somebody who is policing the police.”

Two people, Susan and Michael Phillips, spoke against the OIM proposal.

Featured videos: Tulsa police officers arrest woman in mental health crisis

Officers responding to mental health crisis: 'We need like six CRT teams'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.