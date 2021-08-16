City Council pushes back vote on mask mandate but appears to have support needed to approve it

Councilor Mykey Arthrell also helped tip the scales in favor of the ordinance. He expressed frustration with some of his colleagues who still questioned the need for the mask mandate and sought more time to examine the issue.

“Seems like there is only benefit,” Arthrell said of the mandate.

He praised the sponsors of the ordinance — Councilors Lori Decter Wright, Kara Joy McKee and Vanessa Hall-Harper — and said it was a brave action to take.

“You are taking a leap of faith and a risk, and I applaud you for it,” Arthrell said.

The councilors who voted against waiving City Charter rules to vote on the issue Monday were Phil Lakin, Jeannie Cue, Connie Dodson and Jayme Fowler.

Each stated, in one form or another, a desire to have more time to discuss the issue with experts in the health care field.

“We just need to slow this process down,” Fowler said. “Let’s gather some facts. This is not going away.”

Wright said it is especially important to implement the mask mandate now because of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant and the harm it is doing to children.