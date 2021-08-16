City Council pushes back vote on mask mandate but appears to have support needed to approve it

The City Council is poised to approve another mask mandate — just not yet.
During a special meeting Monday night, supporters of the proposed mandate failed to get the six votes needed to waive city charter rules to vote on the measure after just one reading, but it appears they have the five votes needed to approve the ordinance.
A second reading and a vote on the proposed ordinance are scheduled for Aug. 25. The mandate would require people 4 years of age and older to wear a mask in most indoor public settings.
Councilor Crista Patrick was among the councilors who expressed support for the mask mandate at the end of a nearly three-hour meeting.
“I can’t find it in myself to do nothing,” she said.
The mandate has an expiration date of Nov. 30, but councilors could act to extend it or end it earlier if conditions warrant.
The ordinance includes multiple exceptions, including for those people who cannot wear a mask due to medical or mental health conditions, restaurant patrons who are eating or drinking, and in settings — such as in pools, during team athletic activities or in the dentist’s chair — where it is not practical or feasible to wear a mask.
It will be enforced through the city’s trespassing ordinance.
Councilor Mykey Arthrell also helped tip the scales in favor of the ordinance. He expressed frustration with some of his colleagues who still questioned the need for the mask mandate and sought more time to examine the issue.
“Seems like there is only benefit,” Arthrell said of the mandate.
He praised the sponsors of the ordinance — Councilors Lori Decter Wright, Kara Joy McKee and Vanessa Hall-Harper — and said it was a brave action to take.
“You are taking a leap of faith and a risk, and I applaud you for it,” Arthrell said.
The councilors who voted against waiving City Charter rules to vote on the issue Monday were Phil Lakin, Jeannie Cue, Connie Dodson and Jayme Fowler.
Each stated, in one form or another, a desire to have more time to discuss the issue with experts in the health care field.
“We just need to slow this process down,” Fowler said. “Let’s gather some facts. This is not going away.”
Wright said it is especially important to implement the mask mandate now because of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant and the harm it is doing to children.
Wright made clear that the city is not trying to impose a mask requirement on public schools, but she said it would help protect children and their families in other settings.
“While we know that we cannot circumvent state statutes with any ordinance that we write, when a community comes together and models a behavior, kids follow the example,” Wright said.
Unlike the city’s first mask mandate, the new mandate would not apply to outdoor spaces.
Monday’s action comes approximately four months after councilors allowed the city’s initial mask mandate to expire at the end of April. It had been in place since July 2020.
Mayor G.T. Bynum has so far declined to support another mask mandate, saying local health care officials have not asked him to take such action.
But Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, told the Tulsa World on Monday that he would welcome a citywide mask mandate.
“We are supportive of mask mandates if the City Council deems that appropriate for Tulsa,” Robertson said. “Or at the state level we would be supportive of those, as well. Our role as health care providers is to educate and to create an environment where individuals can make an informed decision, and so that’s our intention.”
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, did not explicitly endorse a mask mandate at Monday's meeting but made it clear that Tulsans should not only be wearing masks but also getting vaccinated, socially distancing and washing their hands.
“We need to be more aggressive in ensuring that people take multiple steps,” Dart said.
How to mask properly
Double mask
What to do: Layer a cloth mask on top of a surgical or medical procedure mask. This helps the entire setup fit more snugly. Make sure the fit is comfortable and doesn’t have gaps around the sides of the face or nose.
What not to do: Do not combine two disposable masks, which are not designed to fit tightly. Wearing more than one disposable mask at a time will not improve fit. Also, do not wear a KN95 mask, a type of filtering face-piece respirator, with any other mask.
Cloth-mask dos: Choose a cloth mask made of multiple layers of tightly woven, breathable fabric that includes a nose wire, which can help improve the mask’s fit. Does the mask block light when you hold it up to a bright light source? Then it’s a good construction.
Cloth mask don’ts: Stay away from cloth masks with exhalation valves or vents, which can allow respiratory droplets to leak into or out of a mask.
Nylon cover
What to do: Other studies have found that placing a sleeve made of sheer nylon hosiery material around the neck and pulling it up over either a cloth or surgical mask significantly improved the wearer’s protection by fitting the mask more tightly to the face and reducing edge gaps.
Knotted ear loops
What to do: The CDC recommends knotting, folding then tucking the ear loops of 3-ply masks for a better fit — making the edges of the mask fit more tightly to your face. First, fold the mask in half lengthwise, lining up the corners and edges. Second, tie a knot with the elastic loops, as close as you can to the mask, according to an instructional video from the University of North Carolina’s UNC Health. Next, bend the metal nose mold so it fits the shape of your nose. Next, the knot will make the sides of the mask near the tied ear loops puff out. Fold those puffed-out edges in a pleat so it lays flat on your cheek. When putting on the mask make sure it fits snugly.
What not to do: Don’t wear more than one disposable mask at a time; handle the mask only by its ear loops, cords or head straps.
What about KN95: A KN95 shouldn’t need any modifying of the straps. Ideally, this type of mask can filter up to 95% of particles in the air; however, counterfeit KN95 masks make it hard to distinguish real KN95s from fake ones just by looking at them. Do not wear a KN95 mask with an exhalation valve, which can allow respiratory droplets to leak in or out of the mask. If you have facial hair, then this type of mask might not make a good fit. Do not combine a KN95 mask with another KN95 mask or any other type of mask.
Mask brace
What to do: Air leaks around the edges of a mask can be reduced by layering one of these devices on top of a cloth mask for a better fit. A recent study showed that when either a solid or elastic fitter is worn over a surgical mask, it can potentially increase the wearer’s protection by 90% for aerosols. A mask brace can be purchased online or made out of rubber bands. Former Apple product design engineer Sabrina Paseman, behind fixthemask.com, posted a tutorial that lays out the steps: First, chain three rubber bands together. Second, place the center rubber band in front of the mask around the chin and nose. Adjust fit and do a CDC seal check.