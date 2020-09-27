City Council planning to vote Wednesday on lowering mask mandate minimum age requirement to 10

The City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to lower the minimum age requirement for the city’s mask mandate to 10 from 18.
Council Chairman Ben Kimbro said Saturday that he believes the ordinance change will be added to the council’s agenda on Monday.
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, told councilors on Sept. 16 that he thought the minimum age requirement should be lowered to 10.
“The reason why we are (identifying) age 10 is because for children 10 and older, they expel the same amount of viral load … as adults do,” Dart said. “Children 9 and younger, they still shed the (COVID-19) virus, but the loads are much smaller.”
Councilors invited other health experts to their council committee meeting last week to get their views on lowering the age requirement.
Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, and Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Access Network and chairman of the Department of Medical Informatics at the University of Oklahoma’s School of Community Medicine, each expressed strong support for changing the minimum age requirement to 10.
In a letter to Mayor G.T. Bynum and city councilors, Monks said Dart’s recommendation is backed by OSMA.
“After considering and evaluating the most current information about the virus, as physicians and practitioners that serve our community, we stand to support as many persons as possible within the city of Tulsa being required to properly wear a facial covering,” Monks wrote. “In fact, after implementing the current face mask mandate for those over the age of 18, a significant reduction of the growth of virus cases occurred.”
Kendrick told councilors MyHealth Access Network compared the seven-day rolling averages of test positivity rates for Oklahoma cities with mask mandates and those without mandates. The research found that cities with mask mandates had a 4% lower positivity rate.
“So if our rate of positivity in a masking city would have been 14%, this chart says it would have been lowered to 10%, an absolute 4% reduction,” Kendrick said.
Monks and Kendrick also said they did not expect children to have any trouble adapting to the mask requirement.
The City Council approved the mask mandate in mid-July. It is scheduled to expire when the mayor’s civil emergency order expires Nov. 30 or when the ordinance is repealed, modified or extended by the City Council, whichever comes first.
Bynum has said previously that he would support Dart’s recommendation to lower the minimum age requirement.
In Oklahoma City, persons 11 years old and older are required to wear masks.
