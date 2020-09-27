City Council planning to vote Wednesday on lowering mask mandate minimum age requirement to 10

“After considering and evaluating the most current information about the virus, as physicians and practitioners that serve our community, we stand to support as many persons as possible within the city of Tulsa being required to properly wear a facial covering,” Monks wrote. “In fact, after implementing the current face mask mandate for those over the age of 18, a significant reduction of the growth of virus cases occurred.”

Kendrick told councilors MyHealth Access Network compared the seven-day rolling averages of test positivity rates for Oklahoma cities with mask mandates and those without mandates. The research found that cities with mask mandates had a 4% lower positivity rate.

“So if our rate of positivity in a masking city would have been 14%, this chart says it would have been lowered to 10%, an absolute 4% reduction,” Kendrick said.

Monks and Kendrick also said they did not expect children to have any trouble adapting to the mask requirement.

The City Council approved the mask mandate in mid-July. It is scheduled to expire when the mayor’s civil emergency order expires Nov. 30 or when the ordinance is repealed, modified or extended by the City Council, whichever comes first.