City council imposes more regulations on small cell wireless providers

City councilors on Wednesday tightened regulations on small cell service providers and other utilities that install their equipment in public rights of way.

The new regulations do not apply to the approximately 450 small cell wireless towers the city has already permitted.

The City Council’s action comes after a group of residents complained that 5G towers were being installed in residential neighborhoods, often directly in front of homes, without notification. Residents have also expressed concerns about the safety of the technology.

City Councilors Phil Lakin, Jeannie Cue and Mykey Arthrell led the City Council’s effort to address the public's concerns.

“We three councilors on the working group pressed as hard as we could to do what we could as a municipality related to the regulation of cell towers,” Lakin said. “This is the only thing we can do. We don’t have any other options.”

Federal and state laws limit what Oklahoma municipalities can do to regulate small cell wireless service providers. They are allowed by right, and neither potential negative health factors nor the potential loss in property values can be considered by the city in formulating policies.

Instead, city councilors worked to regulate where small cell wireless poles are installed, what they look like, and how residents are notified when the technology is installed in their neighborhoods.

One ordinance amendment approved by councilors requires small cell wireless providers to abide by the same regulations other utilities are bound by when installing facilities underground where existing utilities already exist.

The second ordinance amendment enhances the engineering and pole location standards and other requirements related to the city’s management of equipment installed in public rights of way.

The enhanced standards apply not only to 5G small cell wireless providers but to other utilities, save for those — such as electric and natural gas providers — that are operating in city rights of way under separate agreements.

Among the enhanced standards approved by councilors on Wednesday is a requirement that utilities or their contractors provide 20 days’ notice before installing poles. The notices would have to include the type of utility being provided, the height of the pole, the date of the installation, contact information and other details of the scheduled work.

Small cell wireless towers would not be allowed directly in front of single-family residences but could be placed on side lots. The poles would have to be visually consistent with the existing poles in the immediate vicinity.

Another new standard regulation places diameter limits and a shrouding requirement on antennas and other pole equipment. Utilities also will be required to co-locate their equipment on existing poles whenever possible.

Jason Constable, director of external affairs for AT&T, told councilors that he believes the ordinance changes exceeded a municipality’s authority based on the limits imposed by state and federal law.

He urged councilors to hold off on the vote until he and representatives of other wireless providers could sit down with the city to work out their differences.

“Let us come in; let us share some of our experiences that we’ve had — what has worked in some of the other municipalities, some of the other solutions,” Constable said. “And as a result, I am confident that we can get to a place where we can all agree.”

Councilors thanked Constable for his comments and expressed interest in taking him up on his offer. But when it came time to vote on the ordinance changes, the measure passed 9-0.

Ten people spoke in opposition to the 5G technology, with several asking councilors to do more to address their concerns.

Many of the speakers expressed concern about what they claimed are high levels of radiation emanating from towers. Others complained of receiving no notice before towers were installed, and one woman showed councilors pictures of what she said was debris strewn throughout her yard by workers who installed a 5G pole.

“You can put lipstick on a pig all day long,” said Loretta Radcliff, “but it’s still going to be a pig.”

Featured video: Why airlines are worried about 5G