City Council elections are just a month away; voter registration deadline is Friday

Voter turnout for City Council elections is never great, and the fact that they occur in the dead of summer doesn’t help.

Two years ago, when Mayor G.T. Bynum was up for reelection and seven of nine councilors faced challengers, 69,599 people — about 35% of the city’s registered voters — cast ballots.

So take note — this year’s elections are just a month away, on Aug. 23. Eight of the city’s nine councilors are seeking reelection. District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee is not running, and six candidates are vying to succeed her.

In races in which there are more than two candidates and no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top vote-getters whose totals equal 50% face each other in a Nov. 8 runoff.

Also on the ballot are three proposed City Charter amendments.

The first is what city officials describe as a housekeeping measure. City Charter language dating back to 1990 refers to the mayor’s annual salary as $70,000. It is actually $105,000. The proposed charter amendment would remove the reference to the mayor’s salary being $70,000. It would not change the mayor’s salary.

The second proposed amendment would require candidates for City Council, mayor and city auditor to have been city residents for at least 365 days.

The charter currently requires City Council candidates to have been residents of the districts in which they are running for at least 90 days. The charter states that candidates for mayor and city auditor must be residents of the city when they announce that they are running for office, but it sets no length of time they must have been residents.

The proposed charter change would also clarify that when the boundaries of a City Council district change as a result of redistricting, a candidate can still run for City Council in his or her new district.

The final proposed charter amendment would change the city auditor’s term from two years to four years beginning in December 2026. It would also stagger the auditor’s term and the mayor’s term, which is four years, so that they are offset by two years.

The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 23 elections — which also include county and state runoff elections — is Friday. The deadline for requesting an application for an absentee ballot is Aug. 8.

People can register to vote at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave. Registration forms also are available at post offices, libraries and tag agencies and online at elections.ok.gov.

Early in-person voting for the Aug. 23 elections will be held at the county Election Board office on Aug. 18, 19 and 20.

“The biggest thing we want to remind people of right now is the same thing we reminded them of our last election, and that is to double-check your precinct location before you head to the polls,” said Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman.

“And you can do that online (at elections.ok.gov), on your voter portal, or you can call us at the Election Board and confirm ahead of time where your precinct location is in case it has changed after redistricting.”

The Election Board number is 918-596-5780.

