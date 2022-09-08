 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City council election results confirmed

Tulsa City Council District 7 candidates Lori Decter Wright, Ken Reddick and Jerry Griffin

Tulsa City Council District 7 candidates (from left) Lori Decter Wright, Ken Reddick and Jerry Griffin

 Photos by RIP STELL/For the Tulsa World and courtesy

District 7 City Councilor Lori Decter Wright and challenger Ken Reddick are headed to a Nov. 8 runoff after a recount this week failed to change the results of the Aug. 23 primary.

Wright received 1,840 of 3,696 votes cast, leaving her nine votes of a majority.

Reddick finished second with 972 votes, while Jerry Griffin received 884.

"With less than a quarter of a percentage point separating us from an outright win on August 23 … my campaign requested a manual ballot recount," Wright said on her Facebook page.

"We believe ALL votes count and wanted to make sure the machine count was accurate. That is why my campaign requested and paid for the recount. We are happy to know that the election machines in Oklahoma are accurate," she said.

