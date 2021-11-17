City Council discusses fishermen's concerns about potential ecological effects of new Zink Dam

The city is working to operate the new Zink Dam in such a way as to mitigate the ecological and environmental concerns of fishermen while addressing the needs of other stakeholders and outdoor enthusiasts, City Engineer Paul Zachary said Wednesday.

He and other local officials met with city councilors to discuss how the new dam will affect fish migration, spawning and other concerns raised by fishermen.

The reconstruction of the new Zink Dam is scheduled to be completed in June 2023.

“I think we can optimize how much time we can keep water in the river, how much time we can have it (the dam gates) down,” Zachary said. “And that is just a series of algorithms we’re going to have to run through.”

Josh Johnston, regional supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, told councilors he believes the best way to ensure fish flow and fish egg spawning is to keep the dam’s gates down March 1 through June 1.

“We can’t just say, ‘We’re going to let it down sometimes and not others,’” Johnston said. “Build a barrier or make it work, and we have the dam to make this work.”