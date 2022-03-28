City Council contemplating putting police overight to a vote of the people

More than three years after Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed it, and six months after saying he no longer plans to pursue it, the Office of the Independent Monitor is back before the City Council.

Councilors, not the mayor, put it there.

The controversial proposal resurfaced earlier this year, when the City Council received comments from residents about what city charter amendments they would like to see placed on the Aug. 23 municipal election ballot. A handful of residents urged councilors to place the OIM up for a vote of the people.

Councilors have tried that before, in March 2020, but failed to get the five votes necessary to send the proposal to the City Attorney’s Office for review.

The item is back on the City Council’s agenda Wednesday for discussion and possible action to begin the process of putting it on the ballot.

“I know some people are like, ‘Why are we talking about OIM again?’” said Council Chairwoman Lori Decter Wright. “(It’s) because community members want the conversation.

“And, we are talking about surveilling citizens, right? We’re talking about post-George Floyd climate. So, it’s not like the need to have independent oversight somehow went away.”

Bynum said Monday he would not support creating an OIM through a charter amendment.

“I thought Councilor (Crista) Patrick made a great point in the council discussion on this,” Bynum said. “If you do that and then realize there are modifications you want to make, you have to do that through another charter amendment."

He noted that councilors have yet to invite Police Chief Wendell Franklin to the table to discuss the possible charter change proposal.

“The reality is that he’s already implemented two-thirds of what we were proposing back in 2019 - citizen advisory boards and a dedicated best practices policy development staff,” Bynum said. “And on oversight, he’s implemented a use-of-force board which just began meeting this year, and he reached an agreement with the District Attorney in which all officer-involved shootings are independently reviewed by that office.”

Bynum first proposed the establishment of an OIM in January 2019, saying outside scrutiny of use-of-force incidents was needed to help address the distrust between some sectors of the community and police. The proposal included three major elements, but only the use-of-force reviews generated much discussion from the public or pushback from law enforcement.

At the time, Bynum told councilors that the only time there is a public discussion of use-of-force allegations is if the District Attorney’s Office files criminal charges or someone files a civil lawsuit against the city.

“Internal Affairs investigations are conducted confidentially, and citizens don’t have a means of verifying results,” Bynum said at the time. “I think we owe it to the citizens and to the officers to do better.”

Bynum and his staff spent the next seven months working with city councilors to craft a proposal that would accomplish the goals he had set out but not directly affect police officers’ working conditions, which the mayor had been advised by city legal cannot be changed without negotiating through the collective bargaining process.

As a result, the independent monitor process outlined in Bynum’s final proposal did not have the scope or authority he had originally envisioned. According to the plan, the OIM’s review of use-of-force incidents would be limited to whether the investigation was done thoroughly and properly, and the OIM would have no authority to recommend or impose discipline on officers.

When it came time to vote on the measure, in August 2019, councilors decided to delay the vote because some of them — and a few members of the public — did not believe the OIM as proposed had enough teeth.

The next month, Bynum pulled the proposal, noting the lack of consensus among counselors, and pledged to present a modified plan. A few weeks later, he did. But the proposal excluded oversight of use-of-force incidents, though he did say he remained open to having that conversation.

That led to the City Council’s failed effort in March 2020 to put the OIM on the ballot in the form of a city charter amendment.

Soon after the vote, Bynum asked then-City Attorney David O’Meilia to provide a legal opinion as to whether the City Council’s proposed charter amendment — with language that granted the OIM subpoena powers and independent investigative authority under some circumstances — would be preempted by the Fire and Police Arbitration Act or any other state laws to “bargain in good faith to establish or change working conditions?”

O’Meilia answered in the affirmative.

In the summer of 2020, after an impromptu meeting with residents at City Hall, Bynum agreed to work to establish an OIM by ordinance, but that process never gained traction after disagreements arose over what role the police union should play in formulating the ordinance.

This time around, councilors have asked the City Attorney’s Office to make clear to them what language can and cannot be included in an OIM charter amendment proposal.

Wright said it might be possible to simply put Bynum’s final OIM proposal up for a vote in the form of a charter amendment.

“Because if it was legal as an ordinance, why wouldn’t it be legal as a charter?” Wright said.

Bynum said the conversation about police oversight isn't necessarily over.

"As with everything, we can be continuously improving upon what has been done to date — in this and any other area — and I continue to discuss with Chief Franklin how we can do so."

