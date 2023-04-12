Tulsa city councilors discussed on Wednesday whether they should change their own rules regarding behavior during public meetings after three of their own were hit with a civil lawsuit alleging violations of the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act.

A proposal advanced by Councilor Crista Patrick would ban private communications regarding city business among councilors during public meetings.

“I just felt that it was important that we have an open conversation about going forward,” Patrick said, later adding, “I would never propose we not have electronics at the table.”

The issue comes up after the Rev. Freeman Culver III, executive director of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, filed a lawsuit March 29 in Tulsa County District Court. Councilors Lori Decter Wright, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Laura Bellis are named as defendants in their official capacities, along with the city of Tulsa.

The lawsuit alleges that the three councilors violated the Open Meeting Act when they communicated among each other via text messages during City Council meetings and committee meetings.

City Councilor Grant Miller, who works for the attorney who is representing Culver, posed a scenario to City Attorney Jack Blair during Wednesday's meeting and asked whether such actions violate the Open Meeting Act.

“While in an open meeting, while all the city councilors are sitting at the table, if they pass a secret note to each other but not everybody sees it and it regards city business, … that is not a violation of the Open Meetings Act?” he asked.

“I read that as an informal gathering and communication among less than a majority of the members of a public body, so no,” Blair replied.

The Open Meeting Act states in part that "no informal gatherings or any electronic or telephonic communications, except teleconferences as authorized by Section 3 of this act, among a majority of the members of a public body shall be used to decide any action or to take any vote on any matter."

Miller described texting and note passing during a meeting as unacceptable conduct.

But Blair said it was up to the nine-member council to decide what it deemed unacceptable conduct.

He said the City Council rules, which would govern such behavior during public meetings, have largely been unrevised for the past 30 years.

As proposed, the new council rule would add one sentence:

“Private communications among Councilors to discuss, deliberate, decide or take action on any item of public business within their purview is prohibited while participating in a publicly posted Council meeting, or a publicly posted Council committee, subcommittee, or task force meeting.”

Earlier in the meeting, Blair briefed council members on the Open Meeting Act and provided examples of what would be permitted under the law.

“For example, can a city councilor hand a note to another city councilor during a meeting addressing a topic on the agenda?” Blair said. “Or can two city councilors huddle with the committee chair and whisper among themselves about how to move the agenda along faster?

“These are examples of informal gatherings and communications among councilors discussing public business, which the public isn’t privy to and, more importantly, a majority of councilors aren’t privy to,” Blair said.

“In my opinion, they are not prohibited by the Open Meeting Act,” Blair said.

Miller, though, said the public has a right to know what is being said and written during public meetings.

“It’s all about public confidence; that’s the whole point of the Open Meeting Act,” Miller said. “And so when we are passing notes among each other, … that hurts public confidence, and it’s not good for us to be secretly communicating.”

“I think that any kind of communications that are created, while we are all sitting at the table, while councilors are in session in an open meeting, should be visible to the public,” Miller said. “It should be either audible or visual. If there is no audible piece to it — for example a note — that note should be communicated electronically and streamed in some way so the public can see every communication going on within a meeting.”

Bellis warned that any action that might limit use of electronic devices could have a “chilling effect” that might lead to less transparency.

“I really want to emphasize that we need to be careful, not overly police each other or each other’s behavior,” Bellis said.

“I’m just thinking about how do we balance wanting to create responsive policy here with also not wanting to have an obstructive effect on our processes, our communications, our whole council culture overall,” Bellis said.

Wright said she routinely uses her smartphone to access City Council documents during meetings.

“For folks who are concerned about phone activity, my phone activity today was looking up some of that stuff," she said. "Also, I received a text from my husband about who is picking children up and my mother about the security code on our home-based security system.

“Those are two text messages I looked at during the meeting,” Wright said. “I was not looking at the news or buying shoes.”

She added that council positions are considered part-time jobs, so “you may see us checking in time to time.”

Hall-Harper, meanwhile, called the proposed new rule “unnecessary.”

“I think it’s impossible to totally police actions, and I think it’s unnecessary,” she said. “The law dictates what a quorum is. … That’s the rule we have abided by thus far, and I think that’s what we should continue to do.”

Councilor Jeannie Cue said she sometimes communicates with other councilors during public meetings.

“A lot of times if I have to get up and leave the room, and I might not be feeling well, I want Crista (Patrick) to know it,” Cue said. “I might not want to share it with everybody in the city. So where do you draw the line? That’s where I’m confused."

Councilor Phil Lakin told Cue the rule as proposed would not require Cue to make that communication public.

Council members discussed the matter for nearly an hour during a meeting of the Urban & Economic Development Committee.

Lakin, who chaired the meeting, said the committee would continue discussing the proposal next week.