City Council candidates push back on opponents' not-so-subtle messages that they support defunding the police

At least two Van Kirk mailers include references to defunding the police. In a letter sent to potential voters earlier this month, Van Kirk wrote that he would not support abolishing the police “like some radicals are pushing — makes no sense whatsoever.”

Van Kirk said the letter was not intended to imply that Wright was in favor of defunding the police.

“That is a statement that I sent, and that is about me,” Van Kirk said. “That is not me saying anything about her.”

But another mailer declares “Compare The Candidates” and includes images of Van Kirk and Wright and information about each candidate. Under Wright’s image the mailer states that she “donated to liberal agendas that call for defunding police.”

Asked to provide an example of when Wright herself has expressed support for defunding the police, Van Kirk could not.

“I am not going to read into it again on that and try to say that Lori herself wants to defund them. I’m not going to say that,” he said. “That is what it is. I am not going to go into details or say that it is this or it isn’t that. It is exactly what it references and it has a reference on there from where that came from.”