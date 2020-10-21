City Council candidates push back on opponents' not-so-subtle messages that they support defunding the police

Somehow, defunding the police has become an issue in two Tulsa City Council races set to be determined on Nov. 3.
Or that is the hope of District 5 City Councilor Cass Fahler and District 7 challenger Justin Van Kirk, who have each featured the issue in their campaign literature.
But in interviews with the Tulsa World this week, neither man could provide an example of their opponents’ making statements in support of such a move. And Mykey Arthrell, who is challenging Fahler, and incumbent District 7 Councilor Lori Decter Wright say the implication is absolutely false.
“For the record, I have never voted to take any money away from the Tulsa Police Department or firefighters or our 911 call center,” Wright said. “In the two years I have been on the council, we have authorized $5.9 million in pay raises and pay restructuring and training equipment.
“We are not defunding the police. There is nobody at City Hall, in the Mayor’s Office, or this council that is trying to do anything of the sort. We have prioritized some of the non-law enforcement activities that are needed in our community, like homeless outreach, like mental health services, addiction services, but it has not been taking money away from the Police Department to do it.”
Arthrell said he has never supported defunding the police.
“There is nowhere in my social media accounts or my statements from questionnaires to believe that,” he said. “Councilor Fahler is using a national tactic to try to scare voters away from voting for a moderate, common-sense legislator.”
The city has a responsibility to have officers show up when someone calls and that requires properly funding the Police Department, Arthrell said.
“That means keeping our police numbers at where they are now or above, not reducing the number of officers,” he said.
In an Oct. 10 letter to potential voters, Fahler states that “some people on both sides of the political aisle have spewed such harsh criticism to one another, and one side has tried to implement reckless policy ideas such as abolishing or 'defunding’ the police.'"
Fahler said Wednesday that he was referring to the big picture view of the nation where city councils that swing to the extreme left “often go in and frack police departments.”
Over the last four years, Mayor G.T. Bynum and the City Council have approved funding for a record 360 additional officers. The fiscal year 2021 city budget approved by Fahler, Wright and their fellow councilors earlier this year included $122.5 million for the Police Department, an $876,000 increase over the original spending plan for the current fiscal year.
Asked for a specific incident where Arthrell had expressed support for defunding the police, Fahler said he “would need to go back and look at the videos which are on social media.”
Fahler’s campaign later said that the city councilor was not claiming that Arthrell was advocating for defunding the police but that he has advocated on behalf of groups like Black Lives Matter that are highly critical of police and have called for defunding the police.
His previous statements make it clear that “he has a hostility toward law enforcement and engages in anti-police rhetoric,” Josh Wagoner with Tomahawk Strategies said in an email.
The campaign noted Arthrell’s participation in a July rally in solidarity with Black and Indigenous people. Wagoner indicated that Arthrell questioned the police’s handling of an incident involving an armed man inside a QuikTrip store.
“Mykey then inserts Tulsa police (into) the rhetoric about how the officers’ use of force on a man waving around a gun in the QT was part of the system of oppression,” Wagoner said.
Arthrell acknowledged participation in the rally along with mayoral candidate Greg Robinson and others. But his remarks, he said, did not include any mention of defunding police.
“I am in solidarity with people who fight injustice … I spoke to specific stories that I have experienced working with young people who are out of control, who are dangerous and the way that we have come to peaceful resolution,” Arthrell said. “And I want police to be able to come to a peaceful resolution with the people who have mental health issues.”
At least two Van Kirk mailers include references to defunding the police. In a letter sent to potential voters earlier this month, Van Kirk wrote that he would not support abolishing the police “like some radicals are pushing — makes no sense whatsoever.”
Van Kirk said the letter was not intended to imply that Wright was in favor of defunding the police.
“That is a statement that I sent, and that is about me,” Van Kirk said. “That is not me saying anything about her.”
But another mailer declares “Compare The Candidates” and includes images of Van Kirk and Wright and information about each candidate. Under Wright’s image the mailer states that she “donated to liberal agendas that call for defunding police.”
Asked to provide an example of when Wright herself has expressed support for defunding the police, Van Kirk could not.
“I am not going to read into it again on that and try to say that Lori herself wants to defund them. I’m not going to say that,” he said. “That is what it is. I am not going to go into details or say that it is this or it isn’t that. It is exactly what it references and it has a reference on there from where that came from.”
Van Kirk said the mailer was meant to draw attention to the fact that he will be a strong supporter of law enforcement.
“That is one of the main pillars of my platform,” he said.
Wright said the letter’s intent is clear even if Van Kirk chooses to deny it.
“If he doesn’t think he is putting a message out that I am anti-police, then he is mistaken,” she said. “Because that is exactly what he is putting out there.”
Wright, who supported the mayor’s effort to establish a police oversight program, said Van Kirk’s message is the farthest thing from the truth.
“I want us to be fully staffed so that we can have the programs that Chief (Wendell) Franklin is trying to launch with his community engagement team and really have these officers out in the community engaging, not just on calls for service, but everyone would know, officer so-and-so is my neighborhood officer,” Wright said. “That is the goal.”
