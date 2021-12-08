City Council approves rezoning request for south Tulsa recording studio

The City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request Wednesday night that clears the way for the construction of a recording studio on the northeast corner of 81st Street and Harvard Avenue.
Oklahoma Studios LLC plans to build the approximately 50,000-square-foot structure on two undeveloped lots totaling 6.28 acres.
Before the vote, Councilor Phil Lakin, who represents the district in which the recording studio will be constructed, said more work needs to be done before the project details are finalized.
“This would still have a considerable amount of engineering study and work to go through relating to runoff, driveway slopes, sidewalks, landscaping, wall height and a wide variety of other things that would impact that site,” Lakin said. “So don’t expect to see any dirt turning right away because there is still a lot of work internally at the city of Tulsa that still needs to take place.”
Councilor Jeannie Cue said she’s heard from residents across Harvard Avenue from the development site who are worried that people at the recording studio will be able to see into their properties.
She said she is trusting that the developer of the project will make good on his promise to put trees up on the west side of the studio property to help provide screening.
“I tried to work something out for (obscuring) the windows, but it didn’t come to pass,” Cue said. “But I understand their concerns, so I am hoping — and will be watching — that the trees will help.”
Tim Kloehr, managing member of Oklahoma Studios LLC, has said previously that the studio would range in height from 40 to 45 feet with an architectural spiral at the front of the building that is expected to be more than 50 feet high.
It is expected to include an 18,000-square-foot sound stage and two smaller ones, as well as offices.
Most of the parking spaces would be to the east of the building, with a small strip of spaces on the north side. Access to the property would be off 81st Street and Harvard Avenue.
Kloehr’s son, David Kloehr, is an actor who is pursuing a master’s degree in film production.
During a council committee meeting Wednesday morning, Lakin said his constituents expressed a wide range of opinions on the project, from those who don't want to see the property developed at all to those who believe entering and exiting the development could be dangerous for motorists because of the hilly terrain.
“I know the engineers that I talked to were as concerned as (Councilor) Jeannie Cue and I are about the elevation changes if you are going east on 81st or you’re going south on Harvard,” Lakin said. “So those will be incorporated into their analysis, as well.”
The fact that 81st Street is scheduled to be widened in the next several years will be taken into account by city engineers as they work with the developer to finalize the site plans, Lakin said.
He also noted that it is important for the public to understand that city staff approved a similar site plan for the recording studio in 2020 under the property’s zoning designation in place at the time.
The only reason the project came before the City Council this year was because the applicant purchased a second lot directly to the east that precipitated the need to rezone both properties.
“In many ways this rezoning will be better because it contains different height restrictions, different setbacks, a parapet wall on the top of the facility that will actually screen hopefully some noise and some sight issues with respect to the air conditioning equipment that will sit on the roof,” Lakin said.
“All in all, there are many positives that come from this rezoning compared to the builder moving forward with the current zoning on this property.”
The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted 6-0 in October to recommend approval of the rezoning request.
