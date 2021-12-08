City Council approves rezoning request for south Tulsa recording studio

“I tried to work something out for (obscuring) the windows, but it didn’t come to pass,” Cue said. “But I understand their concerns, so I am hoping — and will be watching — that the trees will help.”

Tim Kloehr, managing member of Oklahoma Studios LLC, has said previously that the studio would range in height from 40 to 45 feet with an architectural spiral at the front of the building that is expected to be more than 50 feet high.

It is expected to include an 18,000-square-foot sound stage and two smaller ones, as well as offices.

Most of the parking spaces would be to the east of the building, with a small strip of spaces on the north side. Access to the property would be off 81st Street and Harvard Avenue.

Kloehr’s son, David Kloehr, is an actor who is pursuing a master’s degree in film production.

During a council committee meeting Wednesday morning, Lakin said his constituents expressed a wide range of opinions on the project, from those who don't want to see the property developed at all to those who believe entering and exiting the development could be dangerous for motorists because of the hilly terrain.