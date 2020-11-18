City Council approves plan aimed at providing housing assistance in north Tulsa

The housing component of the plan will provide funding to rehabilitate single-family homes, clear titles and assist residents with down payments. The plan also funds a voluntary demolition program for homeowners whose properties are unsound and a development assistance program for vacant residential properties.

“That is the one where you as an individual can buy a lot and build a home on it and we would help you offset some of the costs there,” Coles said. “Certainly a developer that wants to take on a larger piece of vacant single-family land in the area and do five or 10 single-family homes, we can help them, too, but it’s not specifically targeted at developers.”

Coles said the 10% of the TIF revenue Tulsa Public Schools receives typically funds projects throughout the school district. But the Peoria-Mohawk Project Plan will work differently, with all of the funds to be spent at Hawthorne and Whitman elementary schools, which are in the area.

The hope, Coles said, is that the funds will help students get off to an even “better start and be candidates to work at the business park or just be successful.”