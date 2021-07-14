City Council approves donation of land for south Tulsa park

A yearslong effort to create more park space in south Tulsa was finally realized Wednesday when the City Council accepted the donation of nearly 30 acres of undeveloped land near 71st Street and U.S. 169.

The land will be combined with 26.8 acres of adjacent city property to create a city park.

Parks and Recreation Director Anna America began exploring the idea when she was the city councilor for District 7 from 2014 to 2018.

“I knew as a councilor that that part of the community was underserved in terms of having access to parks and green space,” she said.

The property was donated by the Mary K. Chapman Foundation through Land Legacy, a nonprofit land trust.

America said the city has no immediate plans for the park space but that it plans to engage neighborhood residents to hear what they would like to see come of the property.

“Nothing is going to happen right away because there is no money for it, but you never know,” America said. “If we got a community donor that came forward, then we could move faster.”

The property, which is behind the Lowe’s store near 71st Street and U.S. 169, will provide much-needed green space for a heavily populated area, America said.