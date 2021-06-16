City Council approves $799.4 million budget for FY 2022

The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a $799.4 million city budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.

The budget is approximately $41 million, or 5%, lower than the current fiscal year budget and includes no substantial changes to what was proposed by Mayor G.T. Bynum in April.

“I would like to thank the Tulsa City Council for working collectively with our team over the last couple months as we developed a balanced budget during unprecedented times following a worldwide pandemic and a recent ransomware attack,” Bynum said in a press release. “I look forward to the upcoming fiscal year as we make investments on the capital and operations side while continuing our mission critical services and funding compensatory increases for our dedicated employees.”

The police and fire departments’ operating budgets will essentially remain the same as this year, while the Park and Recreation Department’s operating budget will increase by 5.2% to $21 million.

Combined, the police and fire departments’ FY 2022 operating budgets will be approximately $200 million. Funding for two police academies totaling 45 cadets and a single academy for 25 firefighters is also included in the budget to offset attrition.