City Council approves $1.8 million for city employee COVID-19 vaccination incentive program

The City Council agreed Wednesday to spend nearly $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds on an incentive program to get more city employees vaccinated.
Under the Employee Vaccine Stipend Program, city employees who are fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 will receive a $250 stipend. Beginning Nov. 1, fully vaccinated employees in departments in which at least 70% of employees are vaccinated will receive an additional $250.
Mayor G.T. Bynum presented the proposal to city councilors Wednesday on behalf of the working group that is reviewing applications for American Rescue Plan Act funding. The city will receive $87.8 million in ARPA money over the next two years.
“This is something that doesn’t just benefit our workforce; it benefits everyone in our community if we can improve our rate of vaccination,” Bynum told councilors.
It is critical to keep city workers healthy and at work so they can do their part to keep the city running, Bynum said.
“Every single person that lives here and works here relies on our employees to be healthy to do their jobs, to protect our city, to provide our water supply, to do everything else that we provide that is a critical service for the city,” Bynum said.
The mayor said he has heard from people who want to know what the city intends to do to help incentivize workers outside of City Hall to get their vaccinations.
“We (the working group) are going to discuss and we have agreed to discuss what other communities and governments might be doing from an incentive standpoint for other employers,” Bynum said.
City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said the city does not not know exactly how many city employees have been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus but expects to have a number in the next couple of weeks.
The $1.8 million in ARPA funding approved for the vaccination incentive program was based on the assumption that all of the city’s 3,584 employees would be vaccinated.
Jeff Downs, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93, said the union supports the city’s approach to getting more employees vaccinated.
“We respect people’s rights to either be vaccinated or not, and we also have no issue with the mayor encouraging or incentivizing people to get it with the $250 stipend,” Downs said.
He said he doesn't know how many Tulsa police officers have been vaccinated.
“The sooner that they can get more of a finite answer to eliminating COVID, I think the happier we all will be,” Downs said.
With Wednesday’s council action, the city has now appropriated nearly $18 million in ARPA funding. Other projects and programs receiving city ARPA dollars include 73 nonprofit agencies assisting in pandemic-related health and economic recovery ($6.5 million) and city employee retention bonuses and related administrative costs ($9.6 million).
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act includes $350 billion for states, counties, cities and tribal territories to mitigate economic harm, including the loss of revenue, caused by the pandemic.