City Council approves $1.8 million for city employee COVID-19 vaccination incentive program

The City Council agreed Wednesday to spend nearly $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds on an incentive program to get more city employees vaccinated.

Under the Employee Vaccine Stipend Program, city employees who are fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 will receive a $250 stipend. Beginning Nov. 1, fully vaccinated employees in departments in which at least 70% of employees are vaccinated will receive an additional $250.

Mayor G.T. Bynum presented the proposal to city councilors Wednesday on behalf of the working group that is reviewing applications for American Rescue Plan Act funding. The city will receive $87.8 million in ARPA money over the next two years.

“This is something that doesn’t just benefit our workforce; it benefits everyone in our community if we can improve our rate of vaccination,” Bynum told councilors.

It is critical to keep city workers healthy and at work so they can do their part to keep the city running, Bynum said.

“Every single person that lives here and works here relies on our employees to be healthy to do their jobs, to protect our city, to provide our water supply, to do everything else that we provide that is a critical service for the city,” Bynum said.